Cohen Harris, Nathan Mayes Named Scholastic Standouts for February

Published on February 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Congratulations to Cohen Harris and Nathan Mayes for being named the Spokane Chiefs Scholastic Standouts in the month of February!

Cohen Harris was last season's high-school Scholastic Player of the Year, and this season is enrolled in four core courses with an average grade of 90%. He is our February high-school Scholastic Player of the Month.

Nathan Mayes, our February college Scholastic Player of the Month, is enrolled in his second course from Spokane Community College, and continues to demonstrate a commitment to his studies in both his responsibility and the thoughtfulness of his assignments.







