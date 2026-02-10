Oil Kings Re-Assign Hejda to NAX U18
Published on February 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have re-assigned 2009-born defenceman Matheas Hejda.
Hejda will re-join the Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep squad where he has 13 points in 25 games. He has played three games with the Oil Kings this season.
