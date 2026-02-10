Carey Price Named to CHL Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years List

February 10, 2026

Kennewick, WA. - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that alumni Carey Price has been named to the Canadian Hockey League's Top 50 Players of the last 50 Years list. The list was curated by an expert media panel representing local and national voices across the CHL landscape.

Alongside the unveiling, the CHL has launched a fan vote running from February 10 through March 10, inviting fans to submit their Top 10 from the Top 50 at contests.chl.ca/CHL50Vote for a chance to win a trip to Kelowna, B.C. for the Championship Game at the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota.

Price, from Anahim Lake, British Columbia, was drafted by the Americans with the seventh overall pick in the 2002 WHL Draft. He joined the Americans full time in the 2003-04 season posting an 8-9-1-0 record with a 2.38 goals against average and a .915 save percentage. He also won a silver medal at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge that year.

In 2004-05, Price captivated NHL scouts with a .920 save percentage and 2.34 goals against average while playing in 63 games with a 24-27-4 record and eight shutouts. That year he represented Team Canada again, claiming another silver medal at the World Under-18 Hockey Championship.

His excellence that season was enough for the Montreal Canadiens to select him with the fifth overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft.

Price saved his best for his final WHL season in 2006-07, being named the WHL and CHL Goalie of the Year with a 30-13-1 record, 2.45 goals against average and a .915 save percentage. He ended his Americans tenure with a career 83-74-9-3 record, 2.53 goals against average, .914 save percentage and 15 shutouts. He ranks first in Americans franchise history for career shutouts, third in wins, tied for second in save percentage and second in goals against average.

During that season Price also played for Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championships, backstopping them to a gold medal while being named the tournament's top goaltender and tournament MVP with a perfect 6-0 record, 1.14 goals against average and .961 save percentage.

When the Americans were eliminated from the 2007 WHL playoffs, Price began his professional career by joining the American Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs where he immediately took the starting role in the playoffs.

At just 19-years-old Price went 15-6 in the playoffs with a 2.06 goals against average and a .936 save percentage, leading the Bulldogs to their first championship in franchise history.

He began his illustrious NHL career in the 2007-08 season, being named to the NHL All-Rookie Team with a 24-12-3 record with a .920 save percentage and 2.56 goals against average.

Over his career, Price became one of the most decorated goaltenders in Montreal Canadiens franchise history, finishing at or near the top of the leaderboard in most statistical categories including games played (1st, 712), wins (1st, 361) and shutouts (3rd, 49).

He became an Olympic Gold Medalist in 2014, being named the Olympics' Top Goaltender by allowing just three goals in the entire tournament, including shutouts over the USA and Sweden in the semi-final and Gold Medal game.

Price's best statistical season came in 2014-15 where he won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's Top Goaltender. That year he posted a 44-16-6 record with a 1.96 goals against average, .933 save percentage and nine shutouts.

In his final full NHL season in 2020-21, Price helped the Montreal Canadiens reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993, ultimately falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning. While still under contract, Price has not played a professional game since the 2021-22 season due to injury.







