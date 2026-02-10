CHL Announces Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years

TORONTO, ON - As part of its 50th anniversary season, the Canadian Hockey League today proudly announced the Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years (since 1975-76), recognizing the most influential and accomplished alumni from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) over the past half century (see complete alphabetical list below).

Featuring a remarkable collection of Hockey Hall of Fame inductees alongside former and active NHL players, the Top 50 list celebrates five decades of excellence across the CHL Member Leagues. Spanning every position, the list includes six goaltenders, nine defencemen, and 35 forwards.

Reflecting that three-league foundation, the Top 50 list includes 20 players who appeared in the OHL, 18 in the QMJHL, and 13 in the WHL. In total, 31 of the 50 honourees have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, while 11 remain active in the NHL. The group also features 20 Olympic champions, underscoring the CHL's legacy on the international stage. Championship pedigree runs throughout the list, as 15 members were crowned Memorial Cup, and 34 went on to win the Stanley Cup - combining for 81 Stanley Cup Championships over their playing careers.

"This list reflects the extraordinary legacy of the CHL and the impact our players have had on the game at every level," said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. "From generational talents to championship leaders, the Top 50 celebrates five decades of excellence - players who defined eras in the WHL, OHL and QMJHL, and who include Hockey Hall of Famers, legends of the game, and active NHL stars who continue to shine on hockey's biggest stages."

Fan Vote Now Open

Alongside today's unveiling, the CHL has launched a fan vote running from February 10 through March 10, inviting fans to submit their Top 10 from the Top 50 list at contests.chl.ca/CHL50vote. Fan voting will help inform how the CHL ultimately ranks the players 1-50, with the final ranking to be revealed later this spring. Fans who participate will also have a chance to win one (1) trip for two (2) to Kelowna, BC, including transportation, hotel accommodations, and tickets to the Championship Game of the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, plus access to a special event featuring CHL/NHL alumni from the CHL's Top 50 list.

Top 50 CHL Players of the Last 50 Years (Alphabetical)

Bedard, Connor / Forward (WHL, Regina Pats - 2020-23) / (Chicago Blackhawks - 2023-Present)

Bergeron, Patrice / Forward (QMJHL, Acadie-Bathurst Titan - 2001-03) / (Boston Bruins - 2003-2023)

Bossy, Mike / Forward (QMJHL, Laval National - 1972-1977) / (New York Islanders - 1977-1987)

Bourque, Ray / Defenceman (QMJHL, Trois-Rivières Draveurs & Sorel/Verdun Blackhawks - 1976-79) / (Boston Bruins & Colorado Avalanche - 1979-2001)

Brodeur, Martin / Goaltender (QMJHL, St. Hyacinthe Laser - 1989-92) / (New Jersey Devils & St. Louis Blues - 1991-2015)

Carbonneau, Guy / Forward (QMJHL, Chicoutimi Saguenéens - 1976-80) / (Montréal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues & Dallas Stars - 1980-2000)

Coffey, Paul / Defenceman (OHL, Kingston Canadians, Soo Greyhounds & Kitchener Rangers) / (Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings, Hartford Whalers, Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, Carolina Hurricanes & Boston Bruins - 1980-2001)

Crosby, Sidney / Forward (QMJHL, Rimouski Océanic - 2003-05) / (Pittsburgh Penguins - 2005-Present)

Doughty, Drew / Defenceman (OHL, Guelph Storm - 2005-08) / (Los Angeles Kings - 2008-Present)

Draisaitl, Leon / Forward (WHL, Prince Albert Raiders & Kelowna Rockets - 2012-15) / (Edmonton Oilers - 2015-Present)

Ferraro, Ray / Forward (WHL, Portland Winterhawks & Brandon Wheat Kings - 1982-84) / (Hartford Whalers, New York Islanders, Los Angeles Kings, Atlanta Thrashers, St. Louis Blues - 1984-2002)

Fleury, Marc-André / Goaltender (QMJHL, Cape Breton Screaming Eagles - 2000-04) / (Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks & Minnesota Wild - 2003-25)

Francis, Ron / Forward (OHL, Soo Greyhounds - 1980-82) / (Hartford Whalers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes & Toronto Maple Leafs - 1981-2004)

Fuhr, Grant / Goaltender (WHL, Victoria Cougars - 1979-81) / (Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues & Calgary Flames - 1981-2000)

Gilmour, Doug / Forward (OHL & QMJHL, Cornwall Royals - 1980-83) / (St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres & Montreal Canadiens - 1983-2003)

Gretzky, Wayne / Forward (OHL, Peterborough Petes & Soo Greyhounds - 1977-78) / (Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues & New York Rangers - 1979-99)

Hall, Taylor / Forward (OHL, Windsor Spitfires - 2007-10) / (Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks & Carolina Hurricanes - 2010-Present)

Hawerchuk, Dale / Forward (QMJHL - 1979-80, Cornwall Royals) / (Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues & Philadelphia Flyers - 1981-97)

Iginla, Jarome / Forward (WHL, Kamloops Blazers - 1993-96) / (Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche & Los Angeles Kings - 1995-2017)

Kane, Patrick / Forward (OHL, London Knights - 2006-07) / (Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers & Detroit Red Wings - 2007-Present)

Lafontaine, Pat / Forward (QMJHL, Verdun Juniors - 1982-83) / (New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres & New York Rangers - 1983-98)

Lecavalier, Vincent / Forward (QMJHL, Rimouski Océanic - 1996-98) / (Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers & Los Angeles Kings - 1998-2016)

Lemieux, Mario / Forward (QMJHL, Laval Voisins - 1981-84) / (Pittsburgh Penguins - 1984-97 & 2000-06)

Lindros, Eric / Forward (OHL, Oshawa Generals - 1989-92) / (Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs & Dallas Stars - 1992-2007)

Luongo, Roberto / Goaltender (QMJHL, Val-d'Or Foreurs & Acadie-Bathurst Titan - 1995-99) / (New York Islanders, Florida Panthers & Vancouver Canucks - 1999-2019)

MacInnis, Al / Defenceman (OHL, Kitchener Rangers - 1980-83) / (Calgary Flames & St. Louis Blues - 1981-2004)

MacKinnon, Nathan / Forward (QMJHL, Halifax Mooseheads - 2011-13) / (Colorado Avalanche - 2013-Present)

McDavid, Connor / Forward (OHL, Erie Otters - 2012-15) / (Edmonton Oilers - 2015-Present)

Modano, Mike / Forward (WHL, Prince Albert Raiders - 1986-89) / (Minnesota North Stars/Dallas Stars & Detroit Red Wings - 1988-2011)

Murphy, Larry / Defenceman (OHL, Peterborough Petes - 1978-80) / (Los Angeles Kings, Washington Capitals, Minnesota North Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs & Detroit Red Wings - 1980-2001)

Neely, Cam / Forward (WHL, Portland Winterhawks - 1982-84) / (Vancouver Canucks & Boston Bruins - 1983-96)

Niedermayer, Scott / Defenceman (WHL, Kamloops Blazers - 1989-92) / (New Jersey Devils & Anaheim Ducks - 1991-2010)

Perry, Corey / Forward (OHL, London Knights - 2001-05) / (Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers & Los Angeles Kings - 2006-Present)

Price, Carey / Goaltender (WHL, Tri-City Americans - 2002-07) / (Montreal Canadiens - 2007-22)

Pronger, Chris - Defenceman (OHL, Peterborough Petes - 1991-93) / (Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, & Philadelphia Flyers - 1993-2012)

Propp, Brian / Forward (WHL, Brandon Wheat Kings - 1976-79) / (Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, Minnesota North Stars & Hartford Whalers - 1979-94)

Recchi, Mark / Forward (WHL, New Westminster Bruins & Kamloops Blazers - 1984-88) / (Pittsburgh Penguins, Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, Atlanta Thrashers, Tampa Bay Lightning & Boston Bruins - 1989-2011)

Richards, Brad / Forward (QMJHL, Rimouski Océanic - 1997-2000) / (Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars, New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks & Detroit Red Wings - 2000-16)

Robitaille, Luc / Forward (QMJHL, Hull Olympiques - 1983-86) / (Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers & Detroit Red Wings - 1986-2006)

Roy, Patrick / Goaltender (QMJHL, Granby Bisons - 1982-85) / (Montreal Canadiens & Colorado Avalanche - 1984-2003)

Sakic, Joe / Forward (WHL, Lethbridge/Swift Current Broncos - 1985-88) / (Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche - 1988-2009)

Savard, Denis / Forward (QMJHL, Montreal Juniors - 1977-80) / (Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens & Tampa Bay Lightning - 1980-97)

Shanahan, Brendan / Forward (OHL, London Knights - 1985-87) / (New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues, Hartford Whalers, Detroit Red Wings & New York Rangers - 1987-2009)

Smith, Bobby / Forward (OHL, Ottawa 67's - 1975-78) / (Minnesota North Stars & Montreal Canadiens - 1978-93)

Stamkos, Steven / Forward (OHL, Sarnia Sting - 2006-08) / (Tampa Bay Lightning & Nashville Predators - 2008-Present)

Stevens, Scott / Defenceman (OHL, Kitchener Rangers - 1980-82) / (Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues & New Jersey Devils - 1982-2004)

Tavares, John / Forward (OHL, Oshawa Generals & London Knights - 2005-09) / (New York Islanders & Toronto Maple Leafs - 2009-Present)

Thornton, Joe / Forward (OHL, Soo Greyhounds - 1995-97) / (Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Florida Panthers - 1997-2022)

Weber, Shea / Defenceman (WHL, Kelowna Rockets - 2001-05) / (Nashville Predators & Montreal Canadiens - 2005-21)

Yzerman, Steve / Forward (OHL, Peterborough Petes - 1981-83) / (Detroit Red Wings - 1983-2006)

CHL Top 50 Evaluation Criteria and Eligibility

The CHL's Top 50 Players were selected by a panel of more than 40 media members who submitted ranked 1-50 ballots guided by a weighted evaluation framework designed to ensure consistency across eras. Panelists considered a player's impact beyond the CHL - including NHL and international success, major awards and championships, and Hall of Fame recognition - alongside on-ice achievement in the Member Leagues, reflecting what players accomplished during their time in the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL through production, individual honours, team success, and sustained dominance. Selections also accounted for historical significance, recognizing milestones, era-defining influence, generational impact, and lasting contributions to CHL history.

To be eligible, players must have competed in at least one full season in the WHL, OHL, or QMJHL during the CHL's 50-year history beginning in 1975-76; for players who competed in 1975-76 and also played prior to that season, their entire CHL career was considered when evaluating on-ice accomplishments.







