Chiefs Return Home to Host Thunderbirds for Neurodiversity Awareness Night

Published on February 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs return home to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Tuesday night. It's Neurodiversity Awareness Night presented by Spokane Colleges! Fans can expect adjusted game presentation effects to better welcome Chiefs fans with neurodiversity-related sensory concerns, including reduced music and public address volume, reduced lighting changes, etc. It's also a TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway Night, as the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a player magnet courtesy of TicketsWest.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

PROMO: Neurodiversity Awareness Night presented by Spokane Colleges and K102 Country

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.