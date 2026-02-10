Chiefs Return Home to Host Thunderbirds for Neurodiversity Awareness Night
Published on February 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs return home to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Tuesday night. It's Neurodiversity Awareness Night presented by Spokane Colleges! Fans can expect adjusted game presentation effects to better welcome Chiefs fans with neurodiversity-related sensory concerns, including reduced music and public address volume, reduced lighting changes, etc. It's also a TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway Night, as the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a player magnet courtesy of TicketsWest.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena
PROMO: Neurodiversity Awareness Night presented by Spokane Colleges and K102 Country
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
