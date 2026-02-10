Warriors Announce Signing of 2010-Born Defenceman Jett Prpich

Published on February 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have signed 2010-born defenceman Jett Prpich to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The product of Kenaston, Saskatchewan, was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Jett has come a long way with his development this year. Jett is a smooth-skating defenceman with great puck skills," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "Jett has a lot of upside to his game, and we look forward to watching him develop."

Prpich (6'2, 154lbs) has played this season in the SMU18AAAHL with the Tisdale Trojans. In 38 games, he has tallied two goals and 20 points.

Prpich was selected to Team Saskatchewan at the 2025 WHL Cup. In five games at the tournament, he tallied one goal and three points.

Prpich is slated to make his Warriors debut tonight as the team takes on the Brandon Wheat Kings at Temple Gardens Centre. Tickets from the game can be purchased here. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo and Derek Kletzel or watch for free on Victory+ with host Marc Smith.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.