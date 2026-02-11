Warriors Comeback Effort Falls Just Short

Published on February 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - A valiant comeback effort fell just short on Tuesday night.

In a first period with prime chances, the Warriors emerged scoreless. The Wheat Kings tallied two markers in the opening 20 minutes. The first Brandon goal came just after the five minute mark off the stick of Brett Wilson.

A scramble inside the Warriors crease led to the second Brandon goal with under two minutes to play in the first period. Nicholas Johnson received credit and the Wheat Kings took a two goal lead into the first intermission.

At the end of the period, shots registered 11-10 in favour of the Warriors. Neither team was rewarded with a power play in the opening frame.

In a scoreless, special teams heavy period, both team's penalty kills stood strong. The Warriors had back-to-back opportunities on the man advantage following a holding call to Cameron Allard just past the five minute mark of the opening frame and an interference call to Daniil Skvortsov near the midway mark.

The Warriors had a stretch of three penalty kills, starting with a high-sticking call to Jan Trefny with under seven minutes to play. Almost immediately after landing back at even strength, Benson Hirst was called for cross-checking and the Warriors headed back to the penalty kill. Mathieu Lajoie was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking with just over a minute remaining in the middle frame.

The Warriors started the period with 50 seconds remaining on their third penalty kill of the game. Following their third successful penalty kill and back at even strength, Prabh Bhathal tallied the Wheat Kings third goal of the night under five minutes into the final period of play.

Back on the power play for the first time in the third period following a tripping call to Nigel Boehm, Casey Brown tallied the Warriors opening goal just past the seven minute mark of the period. Riley Thorpe found himself on the breakaway with nine minutes to play and tallied the Warriors' second marker of the evening.

William Degagne tallied his first goal at the Temple Gardens Centre to bring the Warriors even at the 14:40 mark of the third period. Neither team could tally a tiebreaker before the end of the third period and the game headed into overtime.

Jaxon Jacobson tallied the game-winner less than a minute into the extra period.

The Warriors went three for three on the penalty kill and one for three on the power play. In net, Chase Wutzke made 34 saves on 38 shots. Across the ice, Jayden Kraus made 28 saves on 31 shots.

The Warriors hit the road into Regina this weekend for the first game of their weekend home and home series. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







