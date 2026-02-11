Medicine Hat Tigers Clinch Berth in 2026 WHL Playoffs

Published on February 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, Alta. - The reigning champs are back for more.

Despite being idle on Tuesday night, the Medicine Hat Tigers clinched a berth in the 2026 WHL Playoffs by nature of a 6-3, Red Deer Rebels loss at the hands off Western Conference juggernauts, the Everett Silvertips.

Medicine Hat's 36-9-3-3 record has the Tabbies leading the Central Division while sitting second in the Eastern Conference and third league-wide.

The 2025 Ed Chynoweth Cup winners will have a chance to become the first team to repeat as WHL Champions since, coincidentally, Medicine Hat pulled off the feat back in 1987 and 1988.

Medicine Hat boasts two of the top scorers in the league in 2026 WHL Draft-eligible Liam Ruck and captain Bryce Pickford, a Montreal Canadiens prospect and the WHL's top-scoring defenceman.

Pickford ranks fourth in goals among all WHL skaters with 33 tallies, while Ruck is right behind in fifth place with 32 strikes.

Ruck's twin brother, Markus, has also broken out to lead the entire WHL with 59 assists, while Calgary Flames prospect Andrew Basha has been reassigned to the team for the remainder of the season to bring a gritty scoring punch and veteran presence.

In net, Jordan Switzer boasts a WHL-best 23 wins.

Medicine Hat has qualified for the playoffs for four consecutive seasons.

The stories franchise has hoisted the league's top prize six times, while going on to win the Memorial Cup on two occasions.

Next up, the Tigers head to Red Deer to visit the Rebels (19-28-2-2) on Friday, February 13 at 7:00 p.m MST.

