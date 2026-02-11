96 CHL Alumni to Represent Their Country at 2026 Winter Olympics

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today announced that a total of 96 CHL alumni from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) will compete for gold in the men's ice hockey tournament at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, taking place February 11-22.

With 96 CHL graduates set to participate, CHL alumni will represent more than 30% of all players competing in the men's tournament - the most of any development hockey league in the world. Notably, the CHL is also the only development league globally to feature at least one alumnus on each of the 12 countries participating in the men's ice hockey tournament at Milano Cortina 2026.

Canada leads all participating nations with 21 CHL alumni, followed by Slovakia, Switzerland, and Czechia with 11 apiece. Overall, 41 Olympic roster players developed in the OHL, 32 in the WHL, and 25 in the QMJHL, with two alumni having competed in more than one Member League. Underscoring the CHL's wide-reaching development footprint, alumni from 54 of the CHL's 61 clubs are represented at Milano Cortina 2026, led by the Portland Winterhawks (WHL) with seven alumni, followed by the Kitchener Rangers (OHL) and Sudbury Wolves (OHL) with six each, while the Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL) round out the top group with five.

The CHL's impact on the Olympic stage comes as part of a broader celebration of excellence during the league's 50th anniversary season. Yesterday, the CHL announced its Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years (since 1975-76), as voted by a media panel of more than 40 members. That list includes five alumni who are set to represent their countries at Milano Cortina 2026: Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL) for Canada, Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / OHL) for Canada, Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL) for Canada, Drew Doughty (Guelph Storm / OHL) for Canada, and Leon Draisaitl (Prince Albert Raiders & Kelowna Rockets / WHL) for Germany.

Leadership is also a defining theme among this group, as 10 CHL alumni are part of their national teams' leadership groups, including Canadian captain Sidney Crosby, German captain Leon Draisaitl, Latvian captain Kaspars Daugavins (Toronto/Mississauga St. Michael's Majors / OHL), and Swedish captain Gabriel Landeskog (Kitchener Rangers / OHL). In addition, two CHL alumni also received the distinction of being among their country's flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony: Draisaitl for Germany and Nino Niederreiter (Portland Winterhawks / WHL) for Switzerland.

The men's ice hockey tournament will mark the first Olympic tournament featuring NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics. All 12 teams will play three preliminary games in group play, with the top seeds earning a bye to the quarterfinals and the remaining teams advancing through qualification playoffs, leading to single-elimination medal rounds that conclude with the gold medal game on February 22.

Quick Facts

Team Canada pipeline: Close to 85% of Team Canada's roster developed in the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, including all three goaltenders and 13 of the team's 14 forwards.

CHL Awards representation: A total of 11 CHL alumni on Milano Cortina 2026 rosters have previously earned a CHL Award, including Connor McDavid (CHL Player of the Year: 2014-15; CHL Scholastic Player of the Year: 2014-15, 2013-14; CHL Top Draft Prospect: 2014-15), Sidney Crosby (CHL Player of the Year: 2004-05, 2003-04; CHL Rookie of the Year: 2003-04; CHL Top Scorer: 2003-04, 2004-05), Mitch Marner (CHL Player of the Year: 2015-16), Darcy Kuemper (CHL Goaltender of the Year: 2010-11), Nico Hischier (CHL Rookie of the Year: 2016-17), Nikolaj Ehlers (CHL Rookie of the Year: 2013-14), Josh Morrissey (CHL Scholastic Player of the Year: 2012-13), Nick Suzuki (CHL Sportsman of the Year: 2016-17), Sam Reinhart (CHL Sportsman of the Year: 2013-14), Mark Stone (CHL Sportsman of the Year: 2011-12), and Sam Bennett (CHL Top Draft Prospect: 2013-14).

Crosby's CHL record: Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL) alumnus Sidney Crosby earned a CHL record five league awards during his major junior career - CHL Rookie of the Year, two-time CHL Player of the Year, and two-time CHL Top Scorer - the most by any player in CHL history.

Memorial Cup champions: Seven CHL alumni on 2026 Olympic rosters have won a Memorial Cup: Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL - 2013), Mitch Marner (London Knights / OHL - 2016), Jason Seed (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL - 2011), Cristiano DiGiacinto (Windsor Spitfires / OHL - 2017), Philipp Grubauer (Windsor Spitfires / OHL - 2010), Michal Ivan (Acadie-Bathurst Titan / QMJHL - 2016), and Matthew Tkachuk (London Knights / OHL - 2016).

Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy winners: Three recipients of the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy (Memorial Cup MVP) are set to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics: Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL - 2013), Leon Draisaitl (Kelowna Rockets / WHL - 2015), and Mitch Marner (London Knights / OHL - 2016).

Complete list of the 96 CHL alumni to suit up at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Canada (21)

(G) Jordan Binnington (Owen Sound Attack / OHL), St. Louis Blues

(G) Darcy Kuemper (Spokane Chiefs & Red Deer Rebels / WHL), Los Angeles Kings

(G) Logan Thompson (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL), Washington Capitals

(D) Drew Doughty (Guelph Storm / OHL), Los Angeles Kings

(D) Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads / OHL), Dallas Stars

(D) Josh Morrissey (Prince Albert Raiders & Kelowna Rockets / WHL), Winnipeg Jets

(D) Travis Sanheim (Calgary Hitmen / WHL), Philadelphia Flyers

(D) Shea Theodore (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL), Vegas Golden Knights

(F) Sam Bennett (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL), Florida Panthers

(F) Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL), Pittsburgh Penguins

(F) Brandon Hagel (Red Deer Rebels / WHL), Tampa Bay Lightning

(F) Bo Horvat (London Knights / OHL), New York Islanders

(F) Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Carolina Hurricanes

(F) Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL), Colorado Avalanche

(F) Brad Marchand (Moncton Wildcats, Val-d'Or Foreurs & Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL), Florida Panthers

(F) Mitch Marner (London Knights / OHL), Vegas Golden Knights

(F) Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / OHL), Edmonton Oilers

(F) Sam Reinhart (Kootenay ICE / WHL), Florida Panthers

(F) Mark Stone (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL), Vegas Golden Knights

(F) Nick Suzuki (Owen Sound Attack & Guelph Storm / OHL), Montreal Canadiens

(F) Tom Wilson (Plymouth Whalers / OHL), Washington Capitals

Czechia (11)

(D) Radko Gudas (Everett Silvertips / WHL), Anaheim Ducks

(D) Filip Hronek (Saginaw Spirit / OHL), Vancouver Canucks

(D) Tomas Kundratek (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL), Oceláři Třinec

(D) David Spacek (Sherbrooke Phoenix / QMJHL), Iowa Wild

(F) Filip Chlapik (Charlottetown Islanders / QMJHL), Sparta Praha

(F) Radek Faksa (Kitchener Rangers & Sudbury Wolves / OHL), Dallas Stars

(F) Dominik Kubalik (Sudbury Wolves & Kitchener Rangers / OHL), EV Zug

(F) Ondrej Palat (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL), New York Islanders

(F) Lukas Sedlak (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL), Dynamo Pardubice

(F) Matej Stransky (Saskatoon Blades / WHL), Davos

(F) David Tomasek (Belleville Bulls / OHL), Edmonton Oilers

Denmark (8)

(G) Mads Sogaard (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL), Belleville Senators

(F) Mikkel Aagaard (Niagara IceDogs & Sudbury Wolves / OHL), Skelleftea

(F) Oliver Bjorkstrand (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Tampa Bay Lightning

(F) Joachim Blichfeld (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Tappara

(F) Nikolaj Ehlers (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL), Carolina Hurricanes

(F) Nicklas Jensen (Oshawa Generals / OHL), Rapperswill-Jona Lakers

(F) Alexander True (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL), JYP

(F) Christian Wejse (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL), Fischtown Pinguins

Finland (2)

(D) Henri Jokiharju (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Boston Bruins

(D) Olli Maatta (London Knights / OHL), Utah Mammoth

France (1)

(G) Antoine Keller (Acadie-Bathurst Titan / QMJHL), Ajoie

Germany (7)

(G) Philipp Grubauer (Belleville Bulls, Windsor Spitfires & Kingston Frontenacs / OHL), Seattle Kraken

(G) Mathias Niederberger (Barrie Colts / OHL), München

(D) Leon Gawanke (Cape Breton Screaming Eagles / QMJHL), Adler Mannheim

(F) Leon Draisaitl (Prince Albert Raiders & Kelowna Rockets / WHL), Edmonton Oilers

(F) Dominik Kahun (Sudbury Wolves / OHL), Lausanne

(F) Tobias Rieder (Kitchener Rangers / OHL), München

(F) Josh Samanski (Owen Sound Attack / OHL), Bakersfield Condors

Italy (9)

(D) Dylan Di Perna (Kingston Frontenacs & Kitchener Rangers / OHL), Bolzano HC

(D) Greg Ditomaso (Mississauga Steelheads, Saginaw Spirit & Barrie Colts / OHL & Gatineau Olympiques / QMJHL), Pustertal

(D) Phil Pietroniro (Shawinigan Cataractes, Val-d'Or Foreurs, Victoriaville Tigers & Gatineau Olympiques / QMJHL), Rytiri Kladno

(D) Jason Seed (Gatineau Olympiques & Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL), Bolzano HC

(F) Matt Bradley (Medicine Hat Tigers & Regina Pats / WHL), Bolzano HC

(F) Tommaso De Luca (Spokane Chiefs / WHL), Ambri-Piotta

(F) Cristiano DiGiacinto (Windsor Spitfires / OHL), Bolzano HC

(F) Tommy Purdeller (Peterborough Petes / OHL), Pustertal

(F) Alessandro Segafredo (Seattle Thunderbirds, Winnipeg ICE & Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Kusnacht Lions

Latvia (9)

(G) Arturs Silovs (Barrie Colts / OHL), Pittsburgh Penguins

(D) Kristian Rubins (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL), Plzen

(F) Rudolfs Balcers (Kamloops Blazers / WHL), ZSC Lions

(F) Rihards Bukarts (Brandon Wheat Kings & Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Presov

(F) Kaspars Daugavins (Toronto/Mississauga St. Michael's Majors / OHL), EC Kassel Huskies

(F) Martins Dzierkals (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL), HC Sparta Praha

(F) Renars Krastenbergs (Oshawa Generals / OHL), HC Olomouc

(F) Anri Ravinskis (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL), Abbotsford Canucks

(F) Sandis Vilmanis (Sarnia Sting & North Bay Battalion / OHL), Florida Panthers

Slovakia (11)

(G) Samuel Hlavaj (Sherbrooke Phoenix / QMJHL), Iowa Wild

(D) Peter Ceresnak (Peterborough Petes / OHL), HC Dynamo Pardubice

(D) Erik Cernak (Erie Otters / OHL), Tampa Bay Lightning

(D) Martin Gernat (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL), Lokomotiv Yaroslavl

(D) Michal Ivan (Acadie-Bathurst Titan & Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL), Bílí Tygri Liberec

(D) Martin Marincin (Prince George Cougars & Regina Pats / WHL), HC Ocelari Trinec

(F) Lukas Cingel (Baie-Comeau Drakkar / QMJHL), HC Kometa Brno

(F) Dalibor Dvorsky (Sudbury Wolves / OHL), St. Louis Blues

(F) Adam Liska (Kitchener Rangers / OHL), Severstal Cherepovets

(F) Oliver Okuliar (Sherbrooke Phoenix / QMJHL & Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL), Skelleftea

(F) Adam Ruzicka (Sarnia Sting & Sudbury Wolves / OHL), Spartak Moskva

Sweden (3)

(D) Rasmus Andersson (Barrie Colts / OHL), Vegas Golden Knights

(F) Gabriel Landeskog (Kitchener Rangers / OHL), Colorado Avalanche

(F) Rickard Rakell (Plymouth Whalers / OHL), Pittsburgh Penguins

Switzerland (11)

(G) Akira Schmid (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL), Vegas Golden Knights

(D) Michael Fora (Kamloops Blazers / WHL), HC Davos

(D) Christian Marti (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL), ZSC Lions

(F) Sven Andrighetto (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL) ZSC Lions

(F) Nico Hischier (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL), New Jersey Devils

(F) Simon Knak (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), HC Davos

(F) Philipp Kurashev (Québec Remparts / QMJHL), San Jose Sharks

(F) Timo Meier (Halifax Mooseheads & Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL), New Jersey Devils

(F) Nino Niederreiter (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Winnipeg Jets

(F) Pius Suter (Guelph Storm / OHL), St. Louis Blues

(F) Calvin Thurkauf (Kelowna Rockets / WHL), HC Lugano

United States (3)

(F) JT Miller (Plymouth Whalers / OHL), New York Rangers

(F) Matthew Tkachuk (London Knights / OHL), Florida Panthers

(F) Vincent Trocheck (Saginaw Spirit & Plymouth Whalers / OHL), New York Rangers







