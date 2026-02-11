Vees Chasing History

PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees sit in second place in the Western Conference and first in the BC Division with 33 wins and 73 points heading into this weekend's action.

In their first year in the WHL, Penticton is closing in on a couple of massive milestones. Their 33 wins sit just two behind Everett's 2003/04 WHL expansion record of 35 and four behind the CHL record held by Longueuil (QMJHL) who had 37 in their inaugural season in 1982/83.

Everett and Longueuil had some hockey royalty behind the bench in their record setting seasons with Kevin Constantine leading the Silvertips and Jacques Lamaire coaching the Chevaliers.

Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson has helped his team into a position to etch his name in history alongside the two hockey legends.

"Obviously we understand that we have a challenging final quarter of the season in front of us," said Harbinson. "I always try to motivate our players to build on the Vees legacy during their time in Penticton.

"These milestones, if accomplished, will be something the players and organization can be proud of years down the road and, in the short term, will help push us as we try and prepare ourselves for the upcoming playoffs."

Penticton has gone 22-3-1-0 since the beginning of December to put themselves in position to chase down these long-standing records.

Get down to the SOEC Saturday against Victoria (6:00PM) and Family Day Monday against the Prince George Cougars (2:00PM) as the Vees chase history!

