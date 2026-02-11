Sparks' Scoring Streak Continues as Chiefs Drop Points to Seattle

Published on February 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release









Spokane Chiefs surround the Seattle Thunderbirds

(Spokane Chiefs) Spokane Chiefs surround the Seattle Thunderbirds(Spokane Chiefs)

Spokane, WA - The Chiefs welcomed the Seattle Thunderbirds to town for the 4th Annual Spokane Chiefs Neurodiversity Awareness Night, presented by Spokane Colleges on Tuesday night. The Chiefs entered the game off a 4-1 win at Wenatchee last Saturday while Seattle lost in overtime on Saturday in Portland.

It was an even but scoreless first period, with Spokane going 2/2 on the penalty kill and each team managing eight shots on target.

Tyus Sparks would continue his hot streak, scoring for the fourth consecutive game at 5:28 of the second period. Dominik Petr and Logan Wormald provided the assists.

Seattle found the equalizer just 33 seconds into the third period through top scorer Cameron Schmidt.

The Thunderbirds scored again at 9:31 on the power play through Brock England before adding an empty net goal at 18:32 to seal the game at 3-1.

Spokane was 1/3 on the power play with the visitors going 1/6. The Chiefs led the shot count 28-24 with Carter Esler making 21 saves in net for Spokane.

The Chiefs will have a busy three-in-three weekend with a game in Portland on Friday and then a home-and-home with Wenatchee on Friday and Saturday. Saturday is the Numerica Western Conference Championship Trophy Piggy Bank Giveaway for the first 2,000 fans. Doors open at 5 PM with puck drop at 6 PM.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.