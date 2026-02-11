Oil Kings Welcome League Leading Silvertips to Rogers Place

Edmonton, Alta. - It's a much anticipated game at Rogers Place tonight as the Edmonton Oil Kings welcome the Everett Silvertips.

It's the annual meeting of the two clubs, and Everett's biennial trip through the Central Division. There's plenty of storylines to look at with this game, firstly with the teams as a whole. Everett is first in the Western Conference, and the WHL with a 42-6-2-1 record, while Edmonton is fourth in the league and third in the Eastern Conference with a 34-11-3-2 record.

The two powerhouses also score at some of the highest rates in the league with the Oil Kings third in goals for with 221, and the Silvertips in fourth with 219. Defensively, the two clubs are excellent as well with Everertt allowing the least goals in the league, and Edmonton allowing the fifth least. Add in the penalty kill and it features Edmonton's third ranked penalty kill at 80.9% against Everett's fifth ranked kill at 80.6%.

Diving deeper into the individuals on each club, each team features five players either drafted by NHL clubs, or signed by an NHL team. Six Oil Kings are also on NHL Central Scouting rankings, while Everett has two.

Statistically, each club is prominently featured in the Top-15 of league leaders in various categories as well. Three players in tonight's game are in the top-15 of WHL points leaders with Lukas Sawchyn leading the way at 73 points for Edmonton. Sawchyn, as well as Everett's Mattias Vanhanen, and Edmonton's Carter Sotheran also rank inside the Top 10 in assists in the WHL. Six of the top eight WHL leaders in plus-minus are also featured in tonight's game.

Last season, the two clubs battled in Everett with the Silvertips taking a 7-2 win over Edmonton. Miroslav Holinka and Gavin Hodnett each scored for the Oil Kings in that game. Meanwhile, it's been 804 days since the Silvertips visited Rogers Place, dating back to December 1, 2023 for the Oil Kings Teddy Bear Toss game. Landon Hanson sent the stuffies flying on that night as Edmonton won 5-3.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. tonight from Rogers Place.







