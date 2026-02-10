Hanson Commits to Sacred Heart University for 26/27 Season

Edmonton, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings forward Landon Hanson has announced his commitment to Sacred Heart University for the 2026/2027 season.

"I am very excited to further my career and take the leap to the NCAA," said Hanson. "I owe all of my development to Edmonton as these have been the best years of my life. They have turned me into the player and person I am today and have helped me achieve this goal. For that I am forever grateful for this organization and all the memories I have made along the way. I can't wait to continue the rest of this year as we push to cap off the rest of this unbelievable season with this special group."

Hanson joined the Oil Kings as an undrafted player, signing with the club ahead of the 2022/2023 season. Since then, the Grande Prairie, Alta. product has played 196 games across parts of four seasons with the Oil Kings. He has scored 40 goals and added 44 assists for 84 points.

This season, Hanson has set career highs in every offensive statistical categories. He's tallied 18 goals, and 23 assists for 41 points in 50 games.

In last season's playoffs, Hanson had four points in seven games.

