Rockets Host Wild for the First Time this Season

Published on February 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets goaltender Harrison Boettiger

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets goaltender Harrison Boettiger(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets are returning home to the Prospera Place Wednesday night as they take on the Wenatchee Wild at 7:05 pm PST. It is the first of four matchups between the Rockets and Wild.

KELOWNA ROCKETS

Kelowna enters this matchup against the Wenatchee Wild coming off a two-game set in Prince George that saw the Rockets split the road trip. After a disappointing loss on Saturday night, Kelowna will look to get back in the win column against a Wild team that has struggled significantly on the road this season.

Offensively, the Rockets are led by 2024 NHL sixth-overall pick Tij Iginla (26G, 25A), who continues to be the driving force behind Kelowna's attack. Ty Halaburda (24G, 26A) and Carson Wetsch (17G, 35A) have also been key contributors and will look to keep the offense rolling this week. Shane Smith (24G, 29A) remains another major factor for the Rockets and is nearing a return from an upper-body injury.

Czech rookie forwards Tomas Poletin (19G, 12A) and Vojtech Cihar (1G, 9A) have been strong additions as well, providing valuable secondary scoring throughout the lineup. Newly signed forward Ryan Oothoudt (0G, 1A) is in line to make his home debut for the Rockets on Wednesday night.

On the back end, Mazden Leslie (10G, 34A) leads all Rockets defensemen in scoring and is tied for 10th among WHL defensemen in points. Parker Alcos (5G, 16A), acquired from the Edmonton Oil Kings, has added stability since arriving in Kelowna while also contributing offensively. He is joined by Keith McInnis (7G, 21A), brought in from Red Deer, along with Nate Corbet (2G, 34A) and Rowan Guest (0G, 18A), rounding out a dependable and physical defensive group.

In goal, Harrison Boettiger (3.06 GAA, .903 SV%) is expected to get the start after earning a win in his last outing Friday against Prince George. Boettiger has won three of his last four starts.

Special teams could play a key role in this matchup. The Rockets' powerplay sits in the middle of the league at 23% and can be a game-breaker when clicking, while Kelowna's penalty kill currently sits at 78.7%.

WHERE THEY RANK

Kelowna Rockets: 5th in the Western Conference (26-17-5-2)

Wenatchee Wild: 10th in the Western Conference (19-27-3-2)

WENATCHEE WILD

Wenatchee enters this matchup coming off a 4-1 loss at home to the Spokane Chiefs on Saturday night. The Wild have struggled away from home this season, posting a 5-16-1-1 road record. Currently sitting eight points out of a playoff spot, Wenatchee will look to spark a late-season push beginning Wednesday night.

The Wild are a very young group, carrying sixteen rookies on their roster. They also feature two former Kelowna Rockets in Levi Benson (8G, 14A) and Gabriel Guilbault (2G, 3A), both of whom began the season in Kelowna before being acquired by Wenatchee at the trade deadline.

Up front, Wenatchee is led by Luke Scherbyna (19G, 12A), Mason Kraft (9G, 20A), and Aiden Grossklaus (11G, 13A). That trio, along with Benson, accounts for the bulk of the Wild's offensive production. Despite some improvement from their young forwards, Wenatchee has struggled to score consistently and currently ranks second-last in the WHL in goals for.

On the back end, rookie defenceman Josh Toll (3G, 33A) has put together an impressive first WHL season and leads the team in points. Fellow rookie Boston Tait (3G, 13A), along with veterans Brandon Osborne (1G, 9A) and Guilbault, round out an up-and-coming defensive core.

In goal, the Wild rely on a pair of rookie netminders in Tobias Tvrznik (2.89 GAA, .918 SV%) and Cal Conway (3.78 GAA, .897 SV%). Tvrznik has enjoyed a strong rookie campaign, ranking second among WHL rookie goaltenders in save percentage. He last appeared Friday against the Victoria Royals, earning a shutout performance.

Special teams have been a mixed bag for Wenatchee. The Wild own the third-worst power play in the league at 16.6%, a number that drops to just 13.04% on the road. However, they counter that with the WHL's top penalty kill at 83.26%, a unit that has consistently neutralized some of the league's most dangerous powerplays.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Last 10 games

Kelowna: 5-3-2-0

Wenatchee: 3-4-2-1

Special teams

Kelowna: PP 22.96% | PK 78.74%

Wenatchee: PP 16.59% | PK 83.26.%

ROSTER MOVES:

The Kelowna Rockets have signed forward Ryan Oothoudt to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. Oothoudt previously played for the Trail Smoke Eaters of the BCHL.

POWER RANKINGS:

Kelowna currently sits seventh in the week nineteen power rankings

Wenatchee currently sits outside the top sixteen of the week nineteen power rankings

2026 NHL DRAFT:

Kelowna currently has two Rockets on the Midterm Rankings of the NHL Central Scouting list as Players to watch ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Goaltenders Harrison Boettiger and Frantisek Poletin were originally ranked as "B"-level prospects in the preliminary rankings, which list them as potential second or third-round picks. This time around, Boettinger was listed as the seventh-best North American goaltender, while Poletin is listed as the fifth-best International goaltender.

OLYMPIC INVITE:

Rockets Alumnus and 2015 WHL Champion Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers will be representing Team Germany for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. Draisaitl played for the Rockets from 2014-2015.

Rockets Alumnus and 2015 WHL Champion Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets will be representing Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. Morrissey played for the Rockets from 2014-2015.

Rockets Alumnus Calvin Thurkauf of HC Lugano of the National League will be representing Team Switzerland for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Thurkauf played for the Rockets from 2015-2017.

HOME AND AWAY COMPARISON:

The Rockets are 26-17-5-2, including a 9-7-4-2 record at the Prospera Place. On the road this year, the Rockets have a 17-10-1-0 record.

The Wild are 19-27-3-2, including a 14-11-2-1 record at home. On the road this year, the Wild have a 5-16-1-1 record.

WHL REGULAR SEASON MILESTONES:

#17 Ty Halaburda - 3 games away from 300

#18 Dawson Gerwing - 5 games away from 150

ROCKETS INJURY REPORT:

#7 Peyton Kettles - UBI (Indefinitely)

#9 Shane Smith - UBI (Day-to-Day)

#10 Tomas Poletin - UBI (Week-to-Week)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

The Rockets will face the Wild again on Friday, this time on the road. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm PST at the Town Toyota Center. The game will be available for free on Victory+ and on the radio via 104.7 The Lizard. Kelowna then returns home to Prospera Place on Saturday to take on division rival the Vancouver Giants at 6:05pm for a Valentine's Day special. Tickets for that matchup are available at selectyourtickets.com.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.