2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 20

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 20 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

Everett holds No. 1 for a second straight week (fourth time atop the list) behind a CHL-leading 41 wins and a .850 points percentage, coming off home victories over Kamloops and Victoria, powered by Carter Bear (11 points in his last four games) and Matias Vanhanen, who combined on Bear's second hat trick of the season. At No. 2 for the third time in four weeks, Prince Albert remains relentless at 22-3-1-0 in its last 26 games - already the first WHL club to clinch a playoff spot - with Braeden Cootes posting seven points in three games to cap a strong week. And climbing to a season-best No. 3, Moncton outscored opponents 15-6 in a pair of road wins while locking in its postseason berth, continuing a dominant run since early November (31-4-0-1) fueled by Caleb Desnoyers and Teddy Mutryn, who each produced six points in two outings.

Just behind that top tier, three clubs are trending sharply upward, led by the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, Ottawa 67's, and Barrie Colts. Chicoutimi moved up to No. 4 after a flawless 2-0 week highlighted by a statement road win that snapped the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada's surge, with Ottawa Senators prospect Lucas Beckman shining early in his tenure as the Saguenéens keep pressure on the QMJHL leaders. Ottawa vaulted two spots back to No. 6 with a perfect week that included a 5-1 win over the Brantford Bulldogs and a one-goal decision over the Owen Sound Attack on a milestone day for head coach Dave Cameron, while Ryder Fetterolf continued to anchor the league's stingiest goaltending numbers as the 67's sit in striking distance atop the Ontario Hockey League. Meanwhile, Barrie climbed to a season-best No. 7 on the strength of five straight wins and a CHL-best 16-1-1-0 post-holiday surge, driven in part by trade-deadline addition Ben Willmott - and now the Colts get a measuring-stick opportunity with a head-to-head visit to Ottawa over the long weekend.

For the 2025-26 season, fans can catch every game with FloHockey streaming the OHL and QMJHL, and Victory+ serving as the home of the WHL. FloHockey features full regular-season and playoff coverage for the OHL and QMJHL, while Victory+ offers free access to every WHL game along with playoffs and more.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 20

1. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

2. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

3. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

4. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

5. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

6. Ottawa 67's (OHL)

7. Barrie Colts (OHL)

8. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

9 Penticton Vees (WHL)

10. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

For information and details about each club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2025-26-chl-top-10-rankings-week-20.

The next rankings will be released the week of February 16, following the 21st week of regular-season action in the CHL's Member Leagues.







