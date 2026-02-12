Oil Kings Win Streak Snapped in Loss to Silvertips

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a 4-0 decision to the Everett Silvertips on Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

The Oil Kings fell behind just eight seconds into the game as Mattias Vanahanen scored to give the Silvertips the 1-0 lead. Edmonton however wasn't completely out of the game as they had chances, including three powerplays, but were unable to score.

Rylan Gould added one for Everett late in the first to give them a 2-0 lead.

The Oil Kings continued to battle, but couldn't capitalize, the best chance came off an Andrew O'Neill breakaway but was unable to slide it by Anders Miller. Zackary Shantz added another one for Everett at the 10:02 mark on the powerplay to make it 3-0.

In the third, Everett scored 2:05 into the period to make it 4-0, and they were able to hold on after that.

Ethan Simcoe made 21 saves in the game, the Oil Kings powerplay was 0-for-3, and the penalty kill was 1-for-2.

The Oil Kings can clinch a playoff spot once again on Friday when they visit the Calgary Hitmen.







