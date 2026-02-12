Shane Smith Shines with Hat Trick in Rockets 8-4 Win over Wenatchee

Published on February 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets head off the ice in good spirits

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets head off the ice in good spirits(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets came back from a 3-2 first-period deficit and scored two in the second and four in the third to come back and win 8-4 against the Wenatchee Wild. Shane Smith returned to the lineup and picked up right where he left off with a hat trick along with an assist. Carson Wetsch also had four assists in the win.

GAME SUMMARY

The Rockets jumped out to an early lead Wednesday night as Mazden Leslie (11) opened the scoring just 3:20 into the game. The goal came off a crisp cross-ice feed from Carson Wetsch, with Shane Smith also picking up an assist. Smith (25) made it 2-0 at the 7:04 mark, battling in front of the net to bury a loose puck. Wetsch and Ty Halaburda recorded the assists.

The remainder of the opening period belonged to the Wild. Rui Han (7) got Wenatchee on the board with a powerplay goal at 10:22, scoring in a net-front scramble. Zane Torre (6) tied the game at 17:41 before former Rocket Levi Benson (9) gave the Wild the lead late in the period, batting the puck out of mid-air and into the net on the power play. Wenatchee outshot Kelowna 21-9 in the first, capping off a difficult period for the Rockets.

Kelowna regrouped in the second period and regained momentum. Smith (26) struck again at the 7:23 mark, scoring his second of the night with assists from Wetsch and Halaburda. Less than 30 seconds later, Ryan Oothoudt (1) scored his first WHL goal in his Rockets home debut at 7:45, finishing off a slick passing sequence with Hayden Paupanekis and Dawson Gerwing. The Rockets carried a 4-3 lead into the second intermission.

Early in the third, Vojtìch Cihar made a highlight-reel play, taking the puck end-to-end through the Wild lineup before being tripped and awarded a penalty shot. Cihar (2) converted with a beautiful fake, lifting the puck over the goaltender's right shoulder at 3:43. Wenatchee responded just over a minute later, as Mathias Šilhan (8) cut the deficit to 5-4 at the 5:20 mark.

The Rockets answered back midway through the period. Tij Iginla (27) restored the two-goal lead at 9:46, ripping a one-timer past the Wild netminder off a feed from Hiroki Gojsic. At 17:38, Wetsch forced a turnover and found Smith (27) in the slot, where he completed his second hat-trick of the season. Kelowna added one more late, as Gojsic (17) cleaned up a rebound in front at 18:01, with Parker Alcos and Iginla earning the assists.

In goal, Harrison Boettiger turned aside 29 of 33 shots to earn his 18th win of the season.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 49 | Wenatchee 33

Power Play: Kelowna 0/2 | Wenatchee 2/6

Faceoffs: Kelowna 45 | Wenatchee 22

UP NEXT

The Rockets will face the Wild once again, this time at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. Puck drop is set for Friday, February 13th at 7:00 PM PST, and the game will be available for free on Victory+ and 104.7 The Lizard. Kelowna will then return to Prospera Place on Saturday Night to take on the Vancouver Giants at 6:05 PM PST for a Valentine's Day Special. Tickets for that matchup are available at selectyourtickets.com.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.