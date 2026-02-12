Preview: Americans at Thunderbirds - February 13, 2026
Published on February 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans were shutout for the fourth time this season on Saturday, falling 4-0 to the Penticton Vees on home ice. It was also the second time they had been shutout by Penticton this year. The Americans struggled to generate offense all night long, finishing with just 19 shots in the loss.
VS SEATTLE: Tonight is the third of six meetings between the Americans and Thunderbirds in the 2025-26 season. Tri-City opened the season against the Thunderbirds on September 20, a 6-3 loss on the road. That night Seattle jumped out to a 4-1 lead 9:10 into the game, before Tri-City battled back to make it 4-3. The two teams haven't met since December 14, a 4-3, seven-round shootout win for the Americans. Seattle will travel to the Toyota Center tomorrow before the season series wraps up March 6 and 7 with a home-and-home, starting in Tri-City.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds
Record: 25-21-3-1 Record: 19-23-4-3
Conference Ranking: 6th Conference Ranking: 10th
Goals for: 150 Goals for: 168
Goals Against: 169 Goals Against: 192
Power Play: 19.0% (29/153) Power Play: 15.7% (30/191)
Penalty Kill: 76.6% (121/158) Penalty Kill: 75.8% (166/219)
Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers
Connor Dale (22-31-53) Cameron Schmidt (36-42-78)
Savin Virk (22-29-51) Antonio Martorana (19-26-45)
Gavin Garland (12-25-37) Noah Kosick (12-32-44)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
