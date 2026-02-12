Kamloops Blazers to Honour Devan Dubnyk on Legends Night - Saturday, March 7

Published on February 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







KAMLOOPS, BC - The Kamloops Blazers are proud to announce Legends Night, presented by Metro Reload, taking place Saturday, March 7 at 6:00 PM when the Blazers host the Vancouver Giants at the Sandman Centre.

This special evening will celebrate the legacy of former Blazer great Devan Dubnyk, who will be officially added to the Blazers' prestigious Legends Banner in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the franchise.

Dubnyk, who was lovingly known as "The Giraffe," played four seasons in Kamloops from 2002-2006, appearing in 192 career games. During his time with the Blazers, the 6'6" netminder posted a 2.69 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage, and recorded 15 shutouts, a Blazers franchise record that still stands today.

Accolades for Dubnyk's junior hockey career include being selected for the 2004 CHL Top Prospects game and being named the 2004 WHL and CHL Scholastic Player of the Year.

The Calgary, AB native was selected in the 1st round, 14th overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2004 NHL Draft. He went on to a 16-year pro career which included 542 NHL games with Edmonton, Nashville, Minnesota, San Jose and Colorado.

His NHL career accolades include the 2015 Bill Masterton Trophy, which is awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. He was named a second team NHL All-Star in the 2015 season and appeared in three NHL All-Star games in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Dubnyk also represented Canada internationally winning a gold medal at the 2006 World Junior Hockey Championships. He was a member of Canada's roster for the 2010, 2011 and 2012 World Hockey Championships. He also won a gold medal with Canada at the 2012 Spengler Cup.

Dubnyk will become the 14th player and 3rd goaltender in franchise history to be added to the Legends Banner. The hockey club also has six numbers retired.

Fans attending Legends Night can look forward to a full evening of special events and giveaways, including:

- A special pregame Legends Night presentation before puck drop

- Limited-edition Devan Dubnyk warmup jerseys, worn by the Blazers and auctioned off after the game, with proceeds supporting KidSport Kamloops

- A commemorative Devan Dubnyk photo giveaway for the first 1,500 fans

- Autograph signing with Devan Dubnyk during the first intermission, at the east end of the concourse beside the newly created Legends Wall

- Special giveaways throughout the game

Legends Night is an incredible opportunity for Blazers fans to celebrate one of the franchise's most accomplished goaltenders and recognize the lasting impact of Blazers alumni on the hockey world.

Tickets for Legends Night are available now at www.blazerhockey.com or through the Sandman Centre Box Office.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.