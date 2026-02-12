Giants Forward Tomik Added to Roster for 2026 WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the addition of Vancouver Giants forward Tobias Tomik to the roster for Team West ahead of the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass, which is scheduled to be held Wednesday, February 18, at the Langley Events Centre in Langley, B.C.

Tomik, who is ranked 154th in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, replaces Giants forward Mathis Preston who is unable to compete due to injury.

The 2026 WHL Prospects Game will feature 44 NHL Draft-eligible players from the WHL, as selected by NHL Central Scouting, competing in front of NHL scouts for position in the 2026 NHL Draft. Tickets for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass are available now by visiting vancouvergiants.com/tickets.

The 18-year-old Tomik, who hails from Ilava, Slovakia, was selected by the Giants in the first round (29th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft. In his first WHL campaign, the 6-foot-2, 198-pound left winger has collected 22 points (10G-12A) in 45 games.

Earlier this season, Tomik represented Slovakia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in Minnesota, recording two points (1G-1A) in five games to help his nation to a sixth-place finish.

The 2026 WHL Prospects Game will serve as the first all-WHL event of its kind since January 19, 2000, when Kelowna hosted the 2000 WHL All-Star Game, in which the Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference by a score of 10-8 in front of 5,420 fans at Prospera Place.

Since the WHL was established in 1966-67, there have been 26 previous WHL all-star or top prospects-style events.

Vancouver last hosted a WHL All-Star Game on January 19, 1972, when the East Division defeated the West Division by a 4-2 margin.

