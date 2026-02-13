Connor Dale commits to NCAA Merrimack College

Published on February 12, 2026

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA. - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that forward Connor Dale has committed to play NCAA Division 1 Hockey at Merrimack College next season. Merrimack College is located in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Dale, from St. Albert, Alberta, joined the Americans on October 10 after being claimed off waivers from the Swift Current Broncos. He made an immediate impact and has been a consistent offensive threat through his first 42 games as an American by posting 48 points (20-28-48).

Originally drafted by the Winnipeg ICE in the ninth round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Dale has suited up in 209 career WHL games to date and currently sits at 99 career points (37-62-99).

Dale becomes the sixth member of the Americans roster to secure an NCAA commitment, joining Cash Koch (New Hampshire), Savin Virk (Michigan State), Jake Gudelj (Princeton), Dylan LeBret (Maine) and Ryan Grout (New Hampshire).

Dale and the Americans kick off a home-and-home set with the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night on the road.







