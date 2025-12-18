Kamloops Blazers Announce Exciting Promotional Nights for the Second Half of the WHL Season

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - The Kamloops Blazers Hockey Club is proud to unveil a dynamic lineup of promotional nights for the second half of the 2025-26 WHL season, giving fans of all ages even more reasons to pack the Sandman Centre and cheer on the Blazers. From community celebrations to fan-favourite theme nights, the Blazers are set to deliver unforgettable game-day experiences throughout the winter and early spring.

Kamloops Minor Hockey Association Night - January 17, 2026

The Blazers will welcome the Wenatchee Wild to the Sandman Centre to celebrate local minor hockey during Kamloops Minor Hockey Association Night, highlighting the young athletes who represent the future of the game in Kamloops. Kids 12 and under will have a chance to enter to win "Dinner with a Blazer," courtesy of Moxies. Be sure to wear your team gear to the game, and cheer loud and proud for the Blazers!

Indigenous Night - January 28, 2026

One of the organization's most meaningful annual events, Indigenous Night honours local First Nations culture, heritage, and community. The evening will feature a special pre-game ceremony on the ice that recognizes the vital role Indigenous peoples play throughout Secwepemcúl'ecw and in the hockey world.

Family Day Weekend Celebrations

The Blazers are turning Family Day weekend into a can't-miss experience with two special theme nights:

Friday, February 14 - Pet Partners Night

Digger will be joined by his mascot friends and local pet organizations for a fun-filled night celebrating animals and community partnerships. It's also a rivalry game, as the Prince George Cougars come to the River City for a BC Division tilt. Be sure to come out and cheer on JP Hurlbert and the rest of the Blazers as they take on Terik Parascak and the pesky Cougars!

Sunday, February 16 - Family Day Game

Have you ever wanted to lace up your skates and hop on the ice with the Blazers? On Monday, February 16th, you'll have your chance, after the Blazers battle Reggie Newman and the Victoria Royals in a matinee affair. Fans are invited to skate with the Blazers following the game, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Thompson Rivers Fighting Trout Night - March 14

Back by popular demand and for one night only, the Blazers will once again transform into the Thompson Rivers Fighting Trout for an exclusive engagement! We will debut a brand-new jersey design and a line of merchandise as we take on the Memorial Cup hosts, the Kelowna Rockets. This is a game you'll certainly want to "catch."

Don't miss out on any of the action, get your half season tickets now at pro-rated prices. Tickets for all games are available at blazerhockey.com or through the Sandman Centre Box Office.







