Rockets Earn Shootout Win in Saskatoon

Published on December 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets face off with the Saskatoon Blades

The Kelowna Rockets picked up a hard-fought 3-2 shootout victory over the Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday night at SaskTel Centre, powered by an outstanding performance from goaltender Harrison Boettiger.

Kelowna opened the scoring midway through the first period when Levi Benson (3) capitalized on a forced turnover by Hiroki Gojsic. Gojsic worked the puck free along the wall and fed Benson in the slot, where he snapped a wrist shot past Evan Gardner at 8:37 to give the Rockets a 1-0 lead.

Saskatoon answered before the intermission as Hayden Harsanyi (9) beat Boettiger at 14:41, sending the game to the second period tied 1-1.

The Blades took their first lead late in the second when Harsanyi (10) struck again at 16:01, putting Kelowna down 2-1 heading into the third despite sustained pressure from the Rockets.

Kelowna found the equalizer late in regulation. With just 1:58 remaining, Will Sharpe (3) jammed home a loose puck at the top of the crease after a net-front scramble involving multiple Rockets. The goal was initially waved off but overturned following a lengthy video review, tying the game 2-2 and forcing overtime.

Overtime featured several key saves from Boettiger, who turned aside all six Saskatoon shots in the extra frame to send the contest to a shootout.

In the shootout, Shane Smith delivered the lone goal, snapping a glove-side wrister past Gardner. Boettiger was perfect, stopping all three Saskatoon shooters to secure the 3-2 victory.

Boettiger finished the night with 40 saves on 42 shots and earned First Star honours.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 35 | Saskatoon 42

Power Play: Kelowna 0/2 | Saskatoon 0/0

Faceoffs: Kelowna 29 | Saskatoon 35

UP NEXT

The Rockets close out their six game East Division road trip on Friday in Prince Albert at 5:00PM PST. Fans can follow along live on Victory+ or listen on 104.7 The Lizard.

