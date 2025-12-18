Broncos Fall to Hitmen in Final Game Before Christmas Break

Published on December 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos closed out their schedule before the Christmas break with a 9-2 loss to the Calgary Hitmen on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Broncos showed some early jump, coming out strong in the opening half of the first period and generating a few quality chances. However, it was Calgary that struck first, as Ty Meunier opened the scoring at 9:05. Just over two minutes later, Caine Wilke added another for the Hitmen at 11:06 to make it 2-0. Swift Current continued to push back for the remainder of the period but couldn't find the back of the net, heading into the intermission down by two.

Calgary widened the gap early in the second period when Calder Hamilton scored the eventual game-winning goal at 2:02. The Broncos briefly found some life at 5:24 when Jaxen Gauchier buried his eighth goal of the season, with assists from Jace McFaul and Stepan Kuryachenkov. That momentum was short-lived, though, as Kale Dach responded with an insurance goal at 14:38 before Julien Maze made it 5-1 on the power play at 17:09.

The Hitmen continued in the third period, adding three more goals to extend their lead. Swift Current managed to get one back late, as Stepan Kuryachenkov scored his seventh of the season at 15:46, assisted by Aidan Sexsmith and Noah Kosick. Calgary sealed the win with a penalty shot goal from Kale Dach at 17:24.

Calgary outshot Swift Current 38-15, including a 14-4 edge in the second period. The Broncos went 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Hitmen finished 1-for-2. Calgary also won the faceoff battle 34-23. Broncos goaltender Aiden Eskit made 29 saves on 38 shots in the loss.

With the defeat, Swift Current's record drops to 8-23-1-0 heading into the holiday break. The Broncos will return to action on December 27 when they host the Prince Albert Raiders at the InnovationPlex.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.