Pats Upset East-Leading Raiders to Close First Half

Published on December 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats wrapped up the first half with a statement win Wednesday night at the Brandt Centre, edging the Eastern Conference-leading Prince Albert Raiders 5-4 and snapping the visitors' five-game winning streak.

Goaltender Marek Schlenker was the main difference, earning first-star honours after a stellar 34-save performance. The Okotoks product backstopped the Pats to their 11th win of the season, and second victory in their last three games, as Regina closed out the first half on a positive note.

With the win, the Pats head into the break eighth in the Eastern Conference with 25 points, posting an 11-17-2-1 record.

Offensively, Zach Lansard led the way with two goals, extending his point streak to three games (3G-2A). Ellis Mieyette delivered the eventual game-winning goal on the power play late in the third period and added an assist, while Caden Brown recorded a goal and an assist, tying his career high with his 19th goal of the season.

FINAL: Regina Pats 5, Prince Albert Raiders 4

THE GOALS

First Period

Raiders 1-0 - #18 Oli Chenier (2), assisted by #28 Jonah Sivertson & #15 Brayden Dube at 5:52 // With the puck bouncing around the front of the net, Chenier went between his legs and roofed the puck over Marek Schlenker to open the scoring.

Pats 1-1 - #57 Zachary Lansard (12), assisted by #27 Caden Brown & #42 Rylan Pearce at 19:18 // Lansard found the puck at the left-wing circle and blasted a snapshot into the far corner to tie the game late in the first.

Second Period

Raiders 2-1 - #10 Daxon Rudolph (14), assisted by #23 Riley Boychuk & #12 Brock Cripps at 1:33 // Rudolph streaked in through the middle of the ice, split the Pats defence and roofed the puck over Schlenker with a strong backhand shot.

Pats 2-2 - #57 Zachary Lansard (13), assisted by #13 Liam Pue & #19 Maddox Schultz at 12:53 // Lansard sent a shot to the net that was stopped, but he cleaned up his rebound, beating Dimitri Fortin low to tie the game.

Pats 3-2 - #27 Caden Brown (19), assisted by #6 Reese Hamilton & #20 Connor Bear at 13:42 // Hamilton worked hard to get the puck to the front of the net from behind the goal, where Brown knocked it home to take the lead.

Third Period

Raiders 3-3 - #22 Connor Howe (2), assisted by #23 Riley Boychuk & #17 Maddix McCagherty at 4:50 // The Raiders cycled the puck deep in the Pats zone with Howe finishing off a pass from Boychuk to even things up at 3-3.

Pats 4-3 - #55 Ephram McNutt (5), assisted by #21 Ellis Mieyette & #18 Zach Moore at 12:50 // The Pats gained the Raiders zone with Mieyette carrying the puck on the left side. He sent a pass to a streaking McNutt who fired a low shot that beat Fortin low glove to restore the Pats one-goal lead at 4-3.

Pats 5-3 - #21 Ellis Mieyette (5), assisted by #6 Reese Hamilton at 17:21 (PP) // Hamilton got the puck to Mieyette along the left boards, Mieyette carried the puck across the left circle and cut to the front of the net and he put the puck through Fortin's five-hole to give the Pats a 5-3 lead.

Raiders 5-4 - #7 Justice Christensen (19), assisted by Brandon Gorzynski at 18:48 (SH) // With the goalie pulled for the extra attacker, Christensen got the puck and fired home a shot from the high slot to pull the Raiders back to within a goal at 5-4.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 4 - 11 - 8 - 23 Raiders: 12 - 13 - 13 - 38

Power Plays

Pats: 2/4 Raiders: 1/5

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 34 saves on 38 shots Raiders: Dimitri Fortin - 18 saves on 23 shots

Three Stars

First Star: Marek Schlenker (34 SVS, W) - Pats Second Star: Zach Lansard (2G) - Pats Third Star: Daxon Rudolph (1G) - Raiders

COMING UP

The Pats will break for seven days before opening the second half of their schedule with a home-and-home against the Saskatoon Blades on Saturday, December 27 and Sunday, December 28. After a New Year's Eve showdown with the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Brandt Centre, Regina will play 12 games in January, including seven on the road and five at home.







