Silvertips Sign Mattias Uyeda to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on December 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially added defenseman Mattias Uyeda on a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Uyeda, an '06-born Vancouver, B.C. native, has appeared in four games as an affiliate player with the Silvertips. He will join the team on a full-time basis following the holiday break. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound blueliner spent the first half of the 2025-26 season with the Richmond Sockeyes of the PJHL, leading all defensemen in scoring with 10 goals and 38 assists for 48 points in 25 outings.

Over the course of two and a half seasons in the PJHL, Uyeda logged 29 goals and 104 assists for 133 points in 109 games played.

"Mattias had a tremendous start to the season in Richmond with the Sockeyes and we quickly realized we needed to get eyes on him to track his progress," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "He impressed in his tryout with us and quickly fit in with our tight-knit group."

"We appreciate and thank the Sockeyes and the PJHL during the tryout process and officially welcome Mattias to Everett," he added.

Prior to joining the PJHL, Uyeda played with the Greater Vancouver Canadians U15 and U18 squads. He is currently a full-time student enrolled at the University of British Columbia.

Mattias Uyeda is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







