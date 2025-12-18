Cougars Fall to Vees to Open Final Road Swing

Prince George Cougars News Release







PENTICTON, BC - The Prince George Cougars opened their final road swing of the first half of the regular season with a 5-2 loss to the Penticton Vees on Wednesday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Aiden Foster and Shaun Rios provided the offence for the Cougars, while Alexander Levshyn stopped 23 of 28 shots in the loss.

Penticton struck first at 7:04 of the opening period when Brittan Alstead found the back of the net to make it 1-0. The Cougars responded on the power play at 10:35, as Aiden Foster buried a rebound in tight off a Bauer Dumanski one-timer to tie the game at one. Just over two minutes later, Shaun Rios dashed up the left wing and wired home his first goal as a Cougar at 12:53, giving Prince George its first lead of the night. The Vees answered late in the frame, as 20-year-old Ryden Evers shoveled in a rebound in the final minute to even the score at 2-2 after 20 minutes.

In the second period, Penticton regained the lead in unusual fashion. On a Vees power play, a shot from Brady Birnie was blocked and popped straight up in the air before landing in the back of the net at 4:54. Both teams registered 12 shots in the middle frame, and the Vees carried a 3-2 lead into the third.

The third period opened with a physical spark, highlighted by a heavy hit from Corbin Vaughan that led to a fight between the Cougars defenceman and Sean Burick. Penticton then added to its lead, again off the stick of Birnie. The former Swift Current Bronco scored on the power play at 5:07 to make it 4-2, then completed the hat trick at 7:32 to seal the 5-2 final.

The Cougars will wrap up the first half of the season on Friday when they visit the Everett Silvertips at Angel of the Winds Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.







