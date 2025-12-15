Cougars Trade Patrick Sopiarz to Red Deer Rebels
Published on December 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Prince George Cougars General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb announced today the team has traded forward Patrick Sopiarz (08) to the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a conditional 2029 fourth-round pick.
Sopiarz, 17, appeared in 29 games with the Cougars this season, recording three points (2G-1A). In 79 career WHL games, the Edmonton, AB native has registered six points (4G-2A), along with seven playoff appearances for Prince George.
Sopiarz was originally selected by the Cougars in the third round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
The Cougars would like to thank Patrick for his time and contributions to the organization and wish him all the best with the Red Deer Rebels.
The Prince George Cougars return to action on Wednesday as they visit the Penticton Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
