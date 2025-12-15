T-Birds Catch Point in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Matthew Hilderman and Grayson Tash each scored their first WHL goals but the Seattle Thunderbirds lost, 4-3 in a shootout, to the Tri-City Americans Sunday at the Toyota Center. Seattle did earn their first point in the standings since November but lost for the seventh time in a row. The T-Birds play next at home Tuesday when they host the Wenatchee Wild at 7:05 p.m.

"One point earned on the road is nice," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "But we had a 3-1 lead and we fell into some game management issues. We were making mistakes at the wrong time. We have to execute the game plan for sixty minutes. We did it really well for a good chunk of the game. It gave us the lead and then there were some things that crept into our game that cost us the momentum."

The Thunderbirds (11-14-2-1) opened the scoring at 6:04 of the first period when Hilderman rifled one in from the high slot on his first shift in the league. Marcus Laraque had the lone assist.

"First goal felt really good," remarked Hilderman. "Great pass by Marcus, even though he said he didn't mean to, it was right on the tape. First goal, first shift. The boys kept me going. It was a really good experience."

Minutes later Tri-City tied it on the power play but the T-Birds started the second period with a power play of their own and Tash's shot from the blue line found the back of the net at 1:53, with Cameron Kuzma and Kaleb Hartmann assisting.

"It was just a good play with Hartmann and Kuzma," explained Tash. "Just got the play rolling around, a tap back and just one teed it into the back of the net."

Seattle stretched their lead to 3-1 at 14:53 when Matej Pekar pounced on a rebound and scored off the backhand for his 12th of the season. Soon Lovsin, who took the initial shot, earned an assist.

A late second period T-Birds turnover led to an Americans breakaway goal, cutting the Seattle lead in half. "We make it three one and guys start getting excited to create some offense," explained O'Dette. "We got to that point by making plays, keeping it simple and not forcing to make plays. Instead we gave them opportunities to counter and that's part of what happened."

Tr-City equalized at 11:32 of the third period. Neither team scored in overtime. The shootout went seven round before the Americans prevailed. Four times in the shootout the T-Birds had a chance to win it but came up empty.

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

Veteran T-Birds defenseman Hyde Davidson remains out of the lineup with an upper body injury and Braeden Cootes and Radim Mrtka are away with their Junior National teams ahead of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships.

The T-Birds had their top four picks from the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft in the lineup and they combined for three points (2g, 1a).

Seattle is now 0-3 in games beyond regulation after losing two overtime games earlier this season.







