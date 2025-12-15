Pats Add to Draft Capital in Trade with Hitmen
Published on December 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has traded 2007-born forward Julien Maze to the Calgary Hitmen for a 2027 third-round pick (via EVT) and a 2028 third-round pick (via CGY).
"We'd like to thank Julian for his time with our team over the last year and a half and wish him good luck in the future," said Regina Pats GM Dale Derkatch. "Our plan moving forward is to use the draft picks and assets acquired in this trade, along with additional draft capital we've accumulated over the past two years, to strengthen our team prior to the January trade deadline. Our goal from the start of the season was to make the playoffs, and that remains our focus."
Check out the Regina Pats Statistics
Images from this story
|
Regina Pats forward Julien Maze
(Keith Hershmiller Photography)
Western Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2025
- Vees Anounce Clear Bag Policy Starting January 1 - Penticton Vees
- Cougars Secure 4-1 Win on Teddy and Toque Toss Night - Prince George Cougars
- Rebels Acquire Forward Patrick Sopiarz from Cougars - Red Deer Rebels
- December 15 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Cougars Trade Patrick Sopiarz to Red Deer Rebels - Prince George Cougars
- Pats Add to Draft Capital in Trade with Hitmen - Regina Pats
- T-Birds Catch Point in Kennewick - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Miles Earns First WHL Goal, Sends Stuffed Toys Flying as Wild Fall 4-1 in Teddy Bear Toss - Wenatchee Wild
- Giants Explode for 8 Goals in Sunday Win over Chiefs - Vancouver Giants
- Americans down Thunderbirds in first shootout of the season - Tri-City Americans
- Duguay Delivers Teddy Bear Toss Goal as Hawks Shoutout Vees 4-0 - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Drop Contest in Portland - Penticton Vees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Regina Pats Stories
- Pats Add to Draft Capital in Trade with Hitmen
- Teddy Bear Toss Night Ends in High-Scoring Battle as Pats Fall, 8-5, to Rockets
- Pats to Host 29th Teddy Bear Toss Night this Saturday
- Pats Announce New Partnership with Flaman Fitness as Official Fitness Equipment Retailer
- Pats Netminder Hutchison Named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week