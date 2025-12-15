Pats Add to Draft Capital in Trade with Hitmen

Published on December 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release









Regina Pats forward Julien Maze

(Regina Pats, Credit: Keith Hershmiller Photography) Regina Pats forward Julien Maze(Regina Pats, Credit: Keith Hershmiller Photography)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has traded 2007-born forward Julien Maze to the Calgary Hitmen for a 2027 third-round pick (via EVT) and a 2028 third-round pick (via CGY).

"We'd like to thank Julian for his time with our team over the last year and a half and wish him good luck in the future," said Regina Pats GM Dale Derkatch. "Our plan moving forward is to use the draft picks and assets acquired in this trade, along with additional draft capital we've accumulated over the past two years, to strengthen our team prior to the January trade deadline. Our goal from the start of the season was to make the playoffs, and that remains our focus."

Images from this story



Regina Pats forward Julien Maze

(Keith Hershmiller Photography)







Western Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.