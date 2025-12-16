Broncos Sign 2010-Born Blueliner Linden Andersen

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have signed 2010-born defenceman Linden Andersen to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Andersen was the club's second-round pick (37th overall) in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

From Fort St. John, BC, Andersen played last season with the U15 AA NEBC Trackers of the Alberta Elite Hockey League (AEHL). In just 32 regular season games, Andersen tallied 83 points, including 34 goals and 49 assists, leading the league in assists and tying for first overall in points. This season, he has suited up with the South Alberta Hockey Academy U18 Prep (CSSHL) where he has notched 7 assists in 18 games.

"Linden is an offensive minded defenceman that can control the game at times," said Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie. "Right now he has taken strides on the defensive side of the puck and continues to work at that part of his game while he grows and adds physical strength. We are really excited about Linden's future with our organization."

The Broncos welcome Linden and his family to the organization.







