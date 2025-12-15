Duguay Delivers Teddy Bear Toss Goal as Hawks Shoutout Vees 4-0

Published on December 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Jordan Duguay sent the stuffies flying in Portland, while Nathan Free, Ryan Miller, and Reed Brown also found the back of the net, and Cruz Chase turned aside all 37 shots he faced for his first WHL career shutout as the Winterhawks soared past Penticton, 4-0.

Game #31: Portland (4) vs. Penticton (0)

SOG: POR (34) - PEN (37)

PP: POR (2/6) - PEN (0/2)

Saves: Chase (37) - McCallum (30)

SCORING:

POR - Jordan Duguay (11) from Alex Weiermair

POR - Nathan Free (18) from Alex Weiermair (power play)

POR - Ryan Miller (12) from Jordan Dugay and Alex Weiermair (power play)

POR - Reed Brown (11) from Carter Sotheran and Kyle McDonough

GAME SUMMARY:

The Glass Palace was packed for the annual Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss, and Portland fed off the energy from the opening drop. Alex Weiermair won an offensive-zone faceoff back to Jordan Duguay at the top of the circle, and he made no mistake, wiring the puck into the net to send the teddy bears flying 6:47 into the contest.

The Hawks kept their foot on the gas to start the middle frame while on the man-advantage. Weiermair threaded a perfect pass through the Vees' defenders to Nathan Free, who skated in and buried his 18th goal of the season, and 10th on the power play, to double the lead. Portland capitalized again with the extra skater as Duguay made a heads-up play to find Ryan Miller at the back door, and the captain muscled his way to the puck and finished with ease to give the home side a three-goal cushion.

Portland added one more to close out the night after a strong backcheck by Kyle McDonough in the offensive zone led to Carter Sotheran at the blue line. Sotheran danced around two defenders before dishing to Reed Brown on the far side, and Brown patiently waited for an opening before roofing the puck. Cruz Chase turned aside all 37 shots he faced to earn his first WHL career shutout, as the Winterhawks skated away with a 4-0 victory on Teddy Bear Toss night.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks hit the road one final time before the holiday break, traveling to Spokane for a Tuesday night rematch with the Chiefs at 7:00 p.m.

