Winterhawks Drop Road Contest to Chiefs

Published on December 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Reed Brown scored his third goal in two games against the Chiefs and Tyson Yaremko added his second of the season, but the Chiefs' offense proved too much as the Hawks fell 9-2.

Game #32: Portland (2) vs. Spokane (9)

SOG: POR (28) - SPO (42)

PP: POR (1/4) - SPO (0/1)

Saves: Clark (2) Chase (31) - Esler (26)

SCORING:

SPO - Owen Martin (10) from Nolan Saunderson

SPO - Gavin Burcar (4) from Brody Gillespie and Rhett Sather

SPO - Owen Martin (11) from Logan Wormald and Mathis Preston

POR - Reed Brown (12)

SPO - Brody Gillespie (7) from Chase Harrington and Gavin Burcar

SPO - Mathis Preston (11) from Will McIsaac and Chase Harrington

SPO - Mathis Preston (12) from Logan Wormald

SPO - Logan Wormald (15) from Owen Martin (short handed)

SPO - Tristen Buckley (4)

POR - Tyson Yaremko (2) from Sam Spehar and Cole Slobodian (power play)

SPO - Chase Harrington (11) from Gavin Burcar

GAME SUMMARY:

Spokane opened the scoring just over a minute into play and added two more before the second media timeout to take a three-goal lead. Reed Brown broke through at the 13:47 mark, stripping a mishandled puck and beating two defenders with pace before roofing his shot to get the Hawks on the board with his third goal in two games against the Chiefs. Spokane answered late in the frame to carry a 4-1 lead into the first intermission.

The Chiefs kept their foot on the gas in the second, as Mathis Preston scored twice and Spokane added two more in quick succession to build an 8-1 advantage after two.

Portland found the net on the power play in the third when Tyson Yaremko cleaned up a net-front scramble off a shot from Sam Spehar for his second of the season, but Spokane closed out the scoring on Chase Harrington's 11th of the season, handing Portland a 9-2 loss in Spokane.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks return from the holiday break next Saturday with a visit to the Toyota Center in Kennewick to face the Tri-City Americans at 6:05 p.m.

