Spokane Chiefs End First Half with a Bang, Dominate Winterhawks 9-2

Published on December 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs all smiles after a goal

(Spokane Chiefs) Spokane Chiefs all smiles after a goal

Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs welcomed the Portland Winterhawks back to town on Tuesday night for the final game of the first half of the season before the league-wide holiday break. The two teams met this past Friday in Spokane with the Chiefs winning 8-3. Sam Oremba scored the fastest goal in franchise history just 10 seconds into the game.

On Tuesday Spokane netted early once again, with Owen Martin getting the scoring started at 1:16. Saunderson fed the Winnipeg Jets' prospect in the slot before the third rounder fired hit home to hit double digits on his 10th goal of the season.

Gavin Burcar drove the net down the left side, finishing with a neat backhand for the Chiefs' second of the night at 5:23. Brody Gillespie and Rhett Sather were credited with the assists on the play.

Owen Martin doubled his tally at 13:38 with assists to Logan Wormald and Mathis Preston.

Portland would pull one back before the Chiefs scored for the 4th time in the first. Brody Gillespie was the recipient of a crisp pass net front, finishing through the goaltender to make it 4-1 after one.

The Chiefs continued the onslaught in the second period, scoring four goals for the second straight frame.

Mathis Preston was next on the scoresheet, scoring his 11th of the season from Will McIsaac and Chase Harrington. He picked up the rebound and blasted it past the Portland goaltender for Spokane's 5th.

Logan Wormald wiggled through the defense with a filthy move to set up Preston for his second of the night.

At 11:14 it was Wormald's turn to turn scorer with Owen Martin setting him up. The Portland goaltender was caught out of the net with Martin stealing the puck and centering to Wormald. Spokane's newest recruit tallied his 100th of his WHL career, 15th of the season, and first as a Chief all on the same play.

Portland scored through Yaremko at 1:25 of the third on the power play before Chase Harrington added his 11th of the season at 14:48. Harrington would not be denied, driving down the left and finishing near post.

With three points, the Prince George native crossed the 100-point mark in his WHL career.

Five different Spokane Chiefs players finished the night with three points, led by Owen Martin (2G, 1A, +4, 1st Star) and Mathis Preston (2G, 1A, +4, 2nd Star). Gavin Burcar, Chase Harrington, and Logan Wormald each finished with a goal and two assists. Brody Gillespie had two points (1G, 1A) while Tristen Buckley scored a goal and Nolan Saunderson, Will McIsaac, and Rhett Sather each recorded an assist. In total ten different skaters made the scoresheet.

Carter Esler made 26 saves in net, allowing just two goals. Spokane was 0/1 on the power play, 3/4 on the penalty kill, and fired 42 shots on net.

The Spokane Chiefs will head on holiday break, suiting up again on Saturday, December 27th for the Sturm Heating Family Feast Night against the Wenatchee Wild.

