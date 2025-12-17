Preview: Americans at Blazers - December 17, 2025

Published on December 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Americans battled back from a 3-1 deficit late in the second period Sunday night, taking down the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-3 in a shootout at the Toyota Center. After Connor Dale cut the lead to one with 30 seconds left in the second, Cruz Pavao tied the game in the third, eventually sending the Americans to their first shootout of the season. In his first career shootout Ryan Grout stopped six of seven shooters while Pavao and Jesse McKinnon scored.

VS KAMLOOPS: Tonight is the second of four meetings between the Americans and Blazers in 2025-26. The last meeting came a month ago, a 5-4 Blazers overtime win in Kennewick. That night the two teams traded goals all game beore Nathan Behm scored the OT winner. The final two meetings come January 25 (@ TC) and March 11 (@ KAM).

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Kamloops Blazers

Record: 15-13-2-0 Record: 14-12-2-3

Conference Ranking: 8th Conference Ranking: 6th

Goals for: 86 Goals for: 123

Goals Against: 97 Goals Against: 127

Power Play: 18.4% (18/98) Power Play: 26.8% (30/112)

Penalty Kill: 68.5% (70/96) Penalty Kill: 73.8% (76/103)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (12-17-29) J.P. Hurlbert (22-32-54)

Connor Dale (12-17-29) Nathan Behm (16-29-45)

Gavin Garland (9-14-23) Tommy Lafreniere (22-17-39)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram







Western Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.