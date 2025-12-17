Oil Kings Fall to Hurricanes in Overtime

Lethbridge, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a 3-2 decision in overtime to the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Tuesday as they conclude their pre-Christmas schedule.

Edmonton outshot the Hurricanes in the contest, and led 2-1 until late in the third. Miroslav Holinka scored the first Oil Kings goal in the second period as he finished off a nice pass from Lukas Sawchyn to give Edmonton the 1-0 lead.

However, Lethbridge responded with a powerplay goal from Easton Daneault on the Hurricanes fourth powerplay of the second period. Lethbridge outshot Edmonton 16-9 in the frame, but Ethan Simcoe was excellent in the Edmonton net.

In the third, Edmonton took the lead again with Lukas Sawchyn finding some space in the slot to make it 2-1. Things remained that way until a difficult bounce found Kaden Duell with 1:35 left as he was able to finish it off to tie the game 2-2, forcing overtime, even with Edmonton outshooting the Hurricanes 13-2 in the final frame of regulation.

In the extra frame, Luke Cozens centered a puck to Mateo Fabrizi who deflected in to give Lethbridge the 3-2 win just 44 seconds into overtime.

Edmonton was 0-for-2 on the powerplay and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Oil Kings are now 21-7-3-1 on the season and are back in action on December 27 in Red Deer.







