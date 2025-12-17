Game Preview: Game 33 VS Wheat Kings

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the second of four meetings this season between the two Eastern Conference teams. Swift Current took the first matchup of the season 6-3 on September 26, 2025 in the InnovationPlex. Bryce Pickford (1G, 1A) and Misha Volotovskii (1G, 1A) led the team with two points each in the matchup.

2025-26 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Brandon 6 (Nov 15 2025) OT Brandon 7 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Nov 8 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Brandon 0 (Mar 1 2025) Medicine Hat 0 @ Brandon 3 (Nov 2 2024)

Brandon 5 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 29 2024) Brandon 1 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Oct 11 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Brandon

21-6-3-2 18-11-1-0

Central - 1st East Div. - 2nd

East - 2nd East Conf. - 4th

League - 3rd League - 6th

Home - 11-1-1-1 Home - 11-7-1-0

Away - 10-5-2-1 Away - 7-4-0-0

Last 10 - 9-0-0-1 Last 10 - 8-2-0-0

Streak - W9 Streak - W7

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Brandon

47-17-3-1 38-23-4-3

Central - 1st East Div.- 2nd

East - 1st East Conf. - 5th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 19-9-4-2

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 19-14-0-1

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Brandon

Power Play: 28.0% (6th) Power Play: 31.7% (2nd)

Penalty Kill: 78.6% (8th) Penalty Kill: 72.9% (15th)

Previous Game: The Tigers dominated the Swift Current Broncos 10-2 on Saturday, December 13 in Co-op Place. Tyson Moss (3G, 1A), Liam Ruck (2G, 2A), and Yaroslav Bryzgalov (4A) led the team with four points each, including Tyson Moss netting his first career hat trick. Bryce Pickford, Dayton Reschny, Misha Volotovskii and Veeti Väisänen also found the back of the net for the Tigers on Saturday night, with Pickford finding it twice. Jordan Switzer stopped 21 of 23 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Bryce Pickford (42) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.88)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (24) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.894)

Assists - Markus Ruck (33) Wins - Jordan Switzer (13)

PIMs - Cam Parr (43) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+37)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Bryce Pickford - 42 (T-6th)

Jonas Woo - 40 (T-10th)

Markus Ruck - 40 (T-10th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 24 (1st)

Assists Markus Ruck - 33 (2nd)

Liam Ruck - 26 (T-10th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 9 (T-5th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 19 (1st)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 7 (1st)

First Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-8th)

Misha Volotovskii - 3 (T-8th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +37 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +34 (2nd)

Points (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 42 (1st)

Jonas Woo - 40 (2nd)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 24 (1st)

Jonas Woo - 15 (2nd)

Assists (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 25 (T-3rd)

Plus/Minus (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - +37 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +34 (2nd)

Points (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 26 (8th)

Assists (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 20 (T-4th)

Plus/Minus (Rookies) Noah Davidson - +20 (T-2nd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 13 (T-4th)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-6th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Markus Ruck 9 Game Point Streak - 16 Points

Bryce Pickford 7 Game Point Streak - 18 Points

Jonas Woo 7 Game Point Streak - 17 Points

Kadon McCann 7 Game Point Streak - 7 Points

Liam Ruck 5 Game Point Streak - 13 Points

Noah Davidson 4 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 2 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Veeti Väisänen 2 Game Point Streak - 3

Misha Volotovskii 2 Game Point Streak - 3

Bryce Pickford 5 Game Goal Streak - 11 Goals

Bryce Pickford 5 Multi-Goal Game Streak

Bryce Pickford 5 Game Winning Goal Streak

Medicine Hat Tigers 9 Game Win Streak

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Tyson Moss 50 Career Games Played 48 Career Games Played

Bryce Pickford 200 Career Games Played 199 Career Games Played

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Markus Ruck 100 Career Games Played 96 Career Games Played

Liam Ruck 100 Career Games Played 96 Career Games Played

Cam Parr 200 Career Games Played 195 Career Games Played

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer

U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:

(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)

B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck

C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey

W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Swift Current Broncos 10-2 W @ Lethbridge - Sat. Dec 27 6:00PM (MST)

VS Moose Jaw Warriors 6-5 OTW VS Red Deer - Sun. Dec 28 4:00PM (MST)

VS Wenatchee Wild 5-1 W @ Red Deer - Tue. Dec 30 7:00PM (MST)

@ Moose Jaw Warriors 4-3 OTW VS Moose Jaw - Fri. Jan 2 7:00PM (MST)

VS Prince Albert Raiders 7-1 W @ Moose Jaw - Sat. Jan 3 6:00PM (ST)







