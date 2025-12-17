Game Preview: Game 33 VS Wheat Kings
Published on December 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the second of four meetings this season between the two Eastern Conference teams. Swift Current took the first matchup of the season 6-3 on September 26, 2025 in the InnovationPlex. Bryce Pickford (1G, 1A) and Misha Volotovskii (1G, 1A) led the team with two points each in the matchup.
2025-26 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 5 @ Brandon 6 (Nov 15 2025) OT Brandon 7 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Nov 8 2025)
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 5 @ Brandon 0 (Mar 1 2025) Medicine Hat 0 @ Brandon 3 (Nov 2 2024)
Brandon 5 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 29 2024) Brandon 1 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Oct 11 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Brandon
21-6-3-2 18-11-1-0
Central - 1st East Div. - 2nd
East - 2nd East Conf. - 4th
League - 3rd League - 6th
Home - 11-1-1-1 Home - 11-7-1-0
Away - 10-5-2-1 Away - 7-4-0-0
Last 10 - 9-0-0-1 Last 10 - 8-2-0-0
Streak - W9 Streak - W7
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Brandon
47-17-3-1 38-23-4-3
Central - 1st East Div.- 2nd
East - 1st East Conf. - 5th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 19-9-4-2
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 19-14-0-1
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Brandon
Power Play: 28.0% (6th) Power Play: 31.7% (2nd)
Penalty Kill: 78.6% (8th) Penalty Kill: 72.9% (15th)
Previous Game: The Tigers dominated the Swift Current Broncos 10-2 on Saturday, December 13 in Co-op Place. Tyson Moss (3G, 1A), Liam Ruck (2G, 2A), and Yaroslav Bryzgalov (4A) led the team with four points each, including Tyson Moss netting his first career hat trick. Bryce Pickford, Dayton Reschny, Misha Volotovskii and Veeti Väisänen also found the back of the net for the Tigers on Saturday night, with Pickford finding it twice. Jordan Switzer stopped 21 of 23 shots faced.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Bryce Pickford (42) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.88)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (24) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.894)
Assists - Markus Ruck (33) Wins - Jordan Switzer (13)
PIMs - Cam Parr (43) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+37)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Bryce Pickford - 42 (T-6th)
Jonas Woo - 40 (T-10th)
Markus Ruck - 40 (T-10th)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 24 (1st)
Assists Markus Ruck - 33 (2nd)
Liam Ruck - 26 (T-10th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 9 (T-5th)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 19 (1st)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 7 (1st)
First Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-8th)
Misha Volotovskii - 3 (T-8th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +37 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +34 (2nd)
Points (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 42 (1st)
Jonas Woo - 40 (2nd)
Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 24 (1st)
Jonas Woo - 15 (2nd)
Assists (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 25 (T-3rd)
Plus/Minus (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - +37 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +34 (2nd)
Points (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 26 (8th)
Assists (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 20 (T-4th)
Plus/Minus (Rookies) Noah Davidson - +20 (T-2nd)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 13 (T-4th)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-6th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Markus Ruck 9 Game Point Streak - 16 Points
Bryce Pickford 7 Game Point Streak - 18 Points
Jonas Woo 7 Game Point Streak - 17 Points
Kadon McCann 7 Game Point Streak - 7 Points
Liam Ruck 5 Game Point Streak - 13 Points
Noah Davidson 4 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Yaroslav Bryzgalov 2 Game Point Streak - 5 Points
Veeti Väisänen 2 Game Point Streak - 3
Misha Volotovskii 2 Game Point Streak - 3
Bryce Pickford 5 Game Goal Streak - 11 Goals
Bryce Pickford 5 Multi-Goal Game Streak
Bryce Pickford 5 Game Winning Goal Streak
Medicine Hat Tigers 9 Game Win Streak
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Tyson Moss 50 Career Games Played 48 Career Games Played
Bryce Pickford 200 Career Games Played 199 Career Games Played
Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts
Markus Ruck 100 Career Games Played 96 Career Games Played
Liam Ruck 100 Career Games Played 96 Career Games Played
Cam Parr 200 Career Games Played 195 Career Games Played
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer
U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:
(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)
B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck
C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey
W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Swift Current Broncos 10-2 W @ Lethbridge - Sat. Dec 27 6:00PM (MST)
VS Moose Jaw Warriors 6-5 OTW VS Red Deer - Sun. Dec 28 4:00PM (MST)
VS Wenatchee Wild 5-1 W @ Red Deer - Tue. Dec 30 7:00PM (MST)
@ Moose Jaw Warriors 4-3 OTW VS Moose Jaw - Fri. Jan 2 7:00PM (MST)
VS Prince Albert Raiders 7-1 W @ Moose Jaw - Sat. Jan 3 6:00PM (ST)
