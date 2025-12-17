Chase Harrington Named to Team West for WHL Prospects Game

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the addition of five players to the rosters for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass.

Added to the roster for Team East is defenceman Giorgos Pantelas (Brandon Wheat Kings / Victoria, B.C.).

Added to the roster for Team West are forwards Chase Harrington (Spokane Chiefs / Prince George, B.C.) and JP Hurlbert (Kamloops Blazers / Allen, Texas), defenceman Carson Carels (Prince George Cougars / Cypress River, Man.), and goaltender Harrison Boettiger (Kelowna Rockets / Wheat Ridge, Colo.)

Scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, at the Langley Events Centre, the 2026 WHL Prospects Game will pit the most highly touted, NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the WHL's Eastern Conference against those from the WHL's Western Conference in a one-game battle for WHL supremacy in front of hundreds of NHL scouts and thousands of WHL fans.

Chase Harrington (LW), Spokane Chiefs / Prince George, B.C.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Harrington was given a 'B' rating by NHL Central Scouting. The left winger has recorded 28 points (11G-17A) in 32 games for the Chiefs, who find themselves battling for ground in the WHL's Western Conference, ranked fifth with a record of 17-16-0-0.

Originally selected by the Chiefs in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Harrington represented Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in November. Over 165 career WHL regular season games, he has collected 101 points (36G-65A).

Already named to the roster for Team East are Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Daxon Rudolph, of Lacombe, Alta., along with Medicine Hat Tigers forward Liam Ruck, the pride of Osoyoos, B.C.

In addition to the four players named today, Team West will feature hometown product and Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin, along with Spokane Chiefs forward Mathis Preston, a native of Penticton, B.C.

Additional members of both Team West and Team East will be unveiled in the lead up to the 2026 WHL Prospects Game in Vancouver. The two rosters will feature the best and brightest WHL talent eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, as identified by NHL Central Scouting and NHL Clubs, along with other stars from across the WHL.

The 2026 WHL Prospects Game will serve as the first all-WHL event of its kind since January 19, 2000, when Kelowna hosted the 2000 WHL All-Star Game, in which the Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference by a score of 10-8 in front of 5,420 fans at Prospera Place.

Since the WHL was established in 1966-67, there have been 26 previous WHL all-star or top prospects-style events.

Vancouver last hosted a WHL All-Star Game on January 19, 1972, when the East Division defeated the West Division by a 4-2 margin.

