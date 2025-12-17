Game Preview: Vees vs Cougars

Published on December 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees play their final game before the Christmas break tonight at the South Okanagan Events Centre when they take on the Prince George Cougars for the first time. Puck drop is 6:35PM. TICKETS

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (15-9-4-3) picked up wins in three-of-four games last week. They outscored their opponents in those four games 21-6. Last time out they fell 4-0 in the third game of a three-in-three in Portland. Penticton sits in third place in the West through 31 games.

The Cougars enter Wednesday's matchup 22-8-0-0 and in second place in the Western Conference. They have won nine of their last ten games and five in a row.

Vees Player to Watch: F Matteo Danis: Danis has points in three of his four games back since injury including six on Saturday night against the Winterhawks (4g, 2a). He sits in fifth on the Vees with 14 goals and 12 assists this season.

Fast Fact: Brady Birnie and Chase Valliant are both approaching significant milestones. Birnie will play in his 299th regular season WHL game while Valliant will play in career game 148.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the first of six meetings between the Vees and Cougars. Prince George will be back in Penticton Jan. 1 for their next meeting.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Ryden Evers- 37 points (20g, 17a)

Jacob Kvasnicka- 35 points (14g, 21a)

Brady Birnie- 33 points (7g, 26a)

Brittan Alstead- 27 points (12g, 15a)

Matteo Danis- 26 points (14g, 12a)

Cougars

Kooper Gizowskii- 41 points (14g, 27a)

Terik Parascak- 39 points (19g, 20a)

Brock Souch- 38 points (10g, 28a)







Western Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.