Warriors Punctuate Pre-Christmas Schedule with Win over Rockets

Published on December 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Warriors punctuated their pre-Christmas schedule with a decisive 6-2 victory over the Kelowna Rockets.

Mathieu Lajoie got the Warriors on the board just after the two-minute mark. In a penalty-heavy period, Rowan Guest and Noah Degenstein were assessed major penalties following the first fight of the game. After coinciding minor penalties to Connor Schmidt (boarding) and Owen Hayden (roughing), the teams played four-on-four.

Josh Banini was assessed a minor penalty for interference, and the Warriors headed to the first power play of the game. The Warriors couldn't capitalize on the opportunity, but Casey Brown was able to add to the Warriors' lead late in the first frame. Following a captain-on-captain scrum at centre ice, Carson Wetsch and Brady Ness were both assessed five-minute major penalties.

Late in the frame, Steven Steranka was called for high-sticking, and the Warriors landed on the penalty kill for the first time in the game. The Warriors were successful on the penalty kill and took a two-goal lead into the first intermission.

Back at even strength, Kalder Varga broke open the scoring in the second period to bring the Rockets back within one. The Warriors took back their two-goal lead late in the second period with a goal off the stick of 20-year-old defenceman Aiden Ziprick. Like last period, the Warriors were able to take a two-goal lead into the intermission.

In the third period, Cohen Williams potted the first goal of his WHL career to give the Warriors a three-goal lead with just under three-quarters of a period remaining. The Rockets retaliated quickly to bring themselves back within two with a goal from Connor Pankratz.

Casey Brown added his second goal of the game just past the midway point of the frame. Landen McFadden added one more goal with less than three minutes remaining to send the Warriors to victory.

Both teams went one for one on the penalty kill and zero for two on the power play. Chase Wutzke made 40 saves on 42 shots. Across the ice, Josh Banini made 26 saves on 32 shots.

The Warriors resume their season after Christmas with a game at the Temple Gardens Centre on December 27th. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 pm. Tickets for the game can be purchased.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.