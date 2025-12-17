Tommy's Flocking Eve Presented by Toyota

The Winterhawks and Toyota are gearing up to host Portland's biggest New Year's Eve party with the annual Tommy's Flocking Eve Game on Wednesday, December 31st at 5:00 p.m.

There's no better way to kick off the new year than by cheering on your Hawks, skating with the players after the game, participating in Toyota Fan Fest, and having the chance to win a 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross!

Toyota Fan Fest!

This family-friendly evening kicks off with the doors opening at 4:00 p.m. and a 5:00 p.m. puck drop-perfect for fans of all ages.

After the game, lace up your skates and join the Winterhawks players for a post-game skating session on the Veterans Memorial Coliseum ice.

At 9:00 p.m. (midnight EST), we'll light up the arena with a cash balloon drop, letting you ring in the New Year a little early with some extra excitement!

The following booths will be set up during and after the game on the concourse:

Caricaturist

Henna Artist

Balloon Art

Face Painting

Tarot Card Reader

DJ

Toyota

Once the final horn sounds, be on the lookout for a roaming magician!

Skate with the Winterhawks after the game!

Back by popular demand, the Winterhawks players will be skating with fans after the game! The players will be available for autographs and photos!

You can participate by renting skates or by bringing your own!

What you need to know if you want to rent skates:

Skates must be reserved in advance; no skates will be available without a reservation.

You can pick up your skates after the game in the Exhibit Hall on the event level of the VMC.

There will be three pickup lanes based on the last name used for the reservation.

You will receive your skates and wristband at the front of the line.

Please note: the skating participant must pick up the wristband. If a minor is skating, parents must be present with their child when picking up any rented skates.

Once you have your skates and wristband, head to the George Pacific Room on the event level to lace up your skates and head out to the ice.

What you need to know if you bring your own skates:

Skate guards must be on at all times unless in designated areas.

Fill out and sign a liability waiver. We encourage you to do so in advance. Waivers will also be available on the concourse during the game.

Pick up your wristband outside of Entry M on the concourse during the game.

Please note: the skating participant must pick up the wristband. If a minor is skating, parents must be present with their child when picking up a wristband.

After the game, and you have picked up your wristband, head to the Georgia Pacific Room on the event level to lace up your skates and head out to the ice.

Enter for a chance to win a 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross!

Anyone who's purchased a ticket will receive an email with a link to the sweepstakes form within a week of the game. A final email reminder will be sent in the morning of December 31st. Be sure to complete and submit the form for a chance to be one of 12 semifinalists.

Semifinalists will be announced during the first intermission and invited onto the ice for the thrilling grand prize drawing during the second intermission. You must be in attendance on New Year's Eve to be selected as a semifinalist.

Will you be the one driving away in a shiny new 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross?

Eligibility Requirements

To enter, participants must:

Be 21 years or older as of December 31, 2025.

Hold a valid Oregon or Washington driver's license with active automobile insurance.

Be a legal resident of Oregon or Southwest Washington.

(Note: Employees, affiliates, and their families associated with the Winterhawks, WHL, or Toyota are not eligible to participate.)







