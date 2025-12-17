Broncos Call up Luke Huska and Caleb Potter

Published on December 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have called up 2010-born forward prospect Luke Huska and 2007-born defenceman Caleb Potter.

Both players will be in the lineup for the Broncos today, Wednesday, December 17 against the Calgary Hitmen.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.