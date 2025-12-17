Broncos Call up Luke Huska and Caleb Potter
Published on December 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have called up 2010-born forward prospect Luke Huska and 2007-born defenceman Caleb Potter.
Both players will be in the lineup for the Broncos today, Wednesday, December 17 against the Calgary Hitmen.
