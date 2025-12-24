Broncos Back in Action After Christmas Break

Published on December 23, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Swift Current Broncos return to action this week with a tough test on home ice as they host the number on team in the Eastern Conference, the Prince Albert Raiders.

Saturday, December 27, 7:00 PM vs. Prince Albert Raiders @ InnovationPlex

Saturday's matchup marks the fourth of eight meetings between the longtime rivals this season. The Broncos will be looking to turn the tide after going 0-3 against the Raiders so far, having been outscored 16-4 in the previous matchups.

Prince Albert comes into Swift Current owning a 23-5-4-0 record, sitting near the top of league standings. While the Raiders have been one of the WHL's most consistent teams all season, they've shown some signs of slowing recently, posting a 6-4 record over their last 10 games.

For the Broncos, Saturday night presents a key opportunity to measure themselves against the conference's top team and get off to a good start in the second half of the season.







