2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 14

Published on December 23, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 14 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

For the second straight week, the Everett Silvertips (27-3-2-1) sit atop the CHL Top 10 and head into the holiday break on a seven-game winning streak after posting the best first half in franchise history. Everett matched a franchise record with 27 wins before the break and set a new club standard with 57 points over the season's first half, continuing to set the pace across the CHL. The Chicoutimi Saguenéens (22-5-3-2) climb to a season-high No. 2 and enter the break as the top-ranked QMJHL club on an eight-game point streak, bolstering an already potent lineup with recent additions that include Utah Mammoth prospect Tomas Lavoie. The Brantford Bulldogs (23-5-4-1) slide one spot to No. 3 but remain firmly among the CHL's elite, leading the OHL with a .773 points percentage, 154 goals, and a 36.6% power play through the season's first half.

Further down the list, the Ottawa 67's (25-7-1-1) and Flint Firebirds (24-7-2-2) continue their upward trajectory, each trending at the right time heading into the break. Ottawa climbs again on the strength of a six-game winning streak, highlighted by a statement 6-0 win over No. 3 Brantford, while also owning the CHL's stingiest defensive record to date. Flint rises to a season-high position, riding a seven-game point streak and staying level with Ottawa atop the OHL standings - setting up a compelling second-half race as both clubs look to keep building momentum when play resumes.

For the 2025-26 season, fans can catch every game with FloHockey streaming the OHL and QMJHL, and Victory+ serving as the home of the WHL. FloHockey features full regular-season and playoff coverage for the OHL and QMJHL, while Victory+ offers free access to every WHL game along with playoffs and more.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 14

1. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

2. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

3. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

4. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

5. Ottawa 67's (OHL)

6. Flint Firebirds (OHL)

7. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

8. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

9. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

10. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

For information and details about each club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2025-26-chl-top-10-rankings-presented-by-delta-hotels-by-marriott-week-14.

The next rankings will be released during the week of January 5, following each of the CHL's Member League holiday breaks and the completion of Week 15 of regular-season play across the CHL. The WHL will be the first to return, resuming action with 11 games on Saturday, Dec. 27, followed by the QMJHL and OHL returning on Sunday, Dec. 28.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.