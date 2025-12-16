Broncos Wrap up Before the Break in Calgary

The Swift Current Broncos hit the road for one final game before the Christmas break as they take on the Calgary Hitmen in Calgary for the first time this season.

Wednesday, December 17, 7:00 PM MST (8:00 PM SK) vs. Calgary Hitmen @ Scotiabank Saddledome

This matchup marks the second of four meetings between the two, with the first meeting going Calgary's way 6-2 on November 7. The Broncos will be looking for a stronger showing this time around as they close out the pre-holiday portion of their schedule.

Calgary enters the game with a 16-9-3-1 record and has been trending upward. The Hitmen are 4-4-1-1 in their last 10 games, but have found their stride recently, going 4-1 in their last five and riding a two-game win streak.

Historically, the Saddledome has been a challenging building for Swift Current. Over the past five seasons, the Broncos are 4-9 in Calgary, however, there will be some extra motivation as they look to flip the script before the break.







