2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 13

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 13 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

Everett has seized the No. 1 spot in the CHL Top-10 Rankings for the first time this season, as the Silvertips (25-3-2-1) have surged to the top on the strength of a five-game winning streak - and nine victories in their last 10 outings - while becoming the CHL's first club to hit the 25-win mark in 2025-26. Brantford (23-3-4-1) slides to No. 2 after a 2-1-0 week ended its ten-week run at No. 1, while the Prince Albert Raiders (22-4-4-0) continue their ascent back into the top three at No. 3, riding a five-game win streak that included a perfect 3-0-0 week and reinforced by Monday's addition of Dallas Stars prospect Brandon Gorzynski from Calgary.

Elsewhere, the climb continues for a trio of clubs gaining steam, led by the Chicoutimi Saguenéens (20-5-3-2), who move up to No. 4 after earning five of a possible six points last week and extending their point streak to six games (4-0-2-0). The Flint Firebirds (22-7-2-2) are trending up as well, jumping back into eighth after collecting five of six points (2-0-1-0) behind explosive offence and steady goaltending from Mason Vaccari, who now shares the CHL lead with 18 wins. And rounding out the risers, the defending WHL champion Medicine Hat Tigers (21-6-3-2) are the newest entry in the Rankings at No. 9, surging into the Top 10 on a 13-game point streak and an 11-0-1-1 run since Nov. 14 - a stretch highlighted by captain Bryce Pickford and a Tigers group that hasn't lost in regulation over the last month.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 13

1. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

2. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

3. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

4. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

5. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

6. Ottawa 67's (OHL)

7. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

8. Flint Firebirds (OHL)

9. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

10. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

