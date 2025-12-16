Warriors Suiting up for One Final Battle Before Christmas

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Warriors are looking to close out their pre-Christmas schedule with a win tonight over the 2026 Memorial Cup Hosts.

On Saturday night, the Warriors welcomed the Saskatoon Blades for their annual teddy bear toss game. Kash Andresen notched the most festive goal of the season just 30 seconds into the first period of play. Defenceman Aiden Ziprick tallied the Warriors' only other goal of the game. Although the Warriors took a two-goal lead into the final four minutes of play, Saskatoon Blades forward and hometown product Rowan Calvert tallied two goals in under 20 seconds to push the Blades to victory.

Landen McFadden continues to lead the Warriors with 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points through 30 games played. Chase Wutzke continues to lead the Warriors' goaltenders with a record of 7-11-1-0, a goals against average of 3.29, and a save percentage of .896.

Kelowna downed the Regina Pats 8 - 5 at the Brandt Centre on Saturday night. Hayden Paupanekis notched two goals and five points, Mazden Leslie tallied two goals and three points, Carson Wetsch potted one goal and three points, Owen Folstrom recorded one goal and two points, and Kalder Varga and Daniel Pekar registered one goal each. Since being traded to the Rockets, nearing the end of the 2025 preseason, former Warriors goaltender Josh Banini has posted a record of 7-7-2-0 with a save percentage of .887 and a goals against average of 3.65.

The Rockets have a record of 15-10-3-1, compared to the Warriors' record of 12-15-3-1. Tonight's game tickets are buy one ticket, get one ticket 50% off. Season ticketholders can take advantage of the deal by purchasing a walk-up ticket of equal or lesser value to their season ticket for 50% off. Tickets for tonight's game can be purchased here.







