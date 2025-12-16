Oil Kings Play Last Game Before Christmas Break in Lehtbridge

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings wrap up their pre-Chirstmas schedule tonight as they visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The Oil Kings are coming off a 4-2 loss to Brandon on Sunday afternoon in Edmonton, but are still 21-7-2-1 on the season, sitting second in the Central Division and third in the Eastern Conference. Edmonton will also look to improve their road record on the season from their current 12-5-0-0 line as the take on the Hurricanes.

Lethbridge is currently 10th in the WHL's Eastern Conference with a record of 10-22-0-1, and they've currently dropped four in a row. The Hurricanes have also made a few trades since the last meeting with the Oil Kings as they've traded Shane Smith and Logan Wormald who were both near the top of the team scoring race. Now, Luke Cozens leads the way for Lethbridge with 16 goals and 22 assists in 38 points.

Tonight will mark the third of eight meetings this season between the Oil Kings and Hurricanes, with Edmonton winning both games so far by a combined score of 14-7. Miroslav Holinka has six points in two games to lead the way for Edmonton.

Edmonton will also be missing another body tonight in their lineup, in addition to the four players gone to World Junior Camps. Kanjyu Gojsic will miss the next two games with a suspension for his match penalty on Sunday.

Puck drop from Lethbridge is 7 p.m.

