Oil Kings Recall Williams and Marsh from AJHL Clubs

Published on December 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have recalled forwards Matt Williams and Jensen Marsh ahead of tonight's game in Lethbridge.

Williams, a 2008-born forward has been playing with the Whitecourt Wolverines of the AJHL and currently has five points in 19 AJHL games this season. The Leduc, Alta. product has played five games with the Oil Kings this season, earning one assist and a +2 rating.

Williams was a fourth-round pick of the Oil Kings in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Marsh, a 2009-born forward has been playing with the Drumheller Dragons of the AJHL and has 13 points in 21 games for the Dragons this season. He is 4th in the AJHL among 16-year-olds in points. Marsh has also played 10 games with the Oil Kings this season, scoring one goal and adding four assists for five points.

Marsh was drafted by the Oil Kings 27th overall in the second round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

