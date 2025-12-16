Rockets Continue East Division Swing in Moose Jaw and Saskatoon

Kelowna Rockets centre Owen Folstrom leads the charge

The Kelowna Rockets (15-10-3-1) continue their East Division road trip this week with a challenging midweek back-to-back, beginning Tuesday night against the Moose Jaw Warriors (12-15-3-1) before heading north to face the Saskatoon Blades (17-14-2-0) on Wednesday.

Tuesday's matchup takes place at the Temple Gardens Centre in Moose Jaw with puck drop set for 5:00 pm PST, followed by Wednesday night's game at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon at 5:00 pm PST. Fans can catch both games live on Victory+ or listen live on 104.7 The Lizard.

Kelowna enters the week sitting fifth in the Western Conference with 34 points, continuing to show resilience through a demanding stretch of road games. The Rockets have won six of their last ten games and remain one of the league's strongest road teams, boasting an 11-5-1-0 away record.

The Rockets will continue to be without Tij Iginla, Tomas Poletin, and Vojtech Cihar, all of whom are currently attending World Junior camps, placing an emphasis on secondary scoring and depth contributions during this stretch.

MOOSE JAW WARRIORS

Moose Jaw enters Tuesday's contest looking to snap a six-game slide (0-4-2-0). The Warriors have struggled defensively, allowing 136 goals on the season, but continue to generate offense led by Landen McFadden (13G, 19A).

Special teams could play a key role, as Moose Jaw's powerplay ranks among the upper half of the league at 29.2%, while Kelowna's penalty kill sits above 80%. The Rockets will look to control pace early and capitalize on transition chances against a Warriors team that has had difficulty closing games.

SASKATOON BLADES

The Rockets wrap up the midweek slate Wednesday against the Saskatoon Blades, who currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference. Saskatoon is coming off a narrow 5-4 loss to Prince Albert and has been inconsistent over their last ten games (4-6-0-0).

The Blades are powered offensively by David Lewandowski (8G, 24A) and Hunter Laing (15G, 16A), while their powerplay also sits among the upper half of the league at 28.7%. Discipline will be critical for Kelowna, as Saskatoon thrives with man-advantage opportunities.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Kelowna Rockets

Record: 15-10-3-1

Road Record: 11-5-1-0

Goals For/Against: 110 GF / 101 GA

Power Play: 23/121 (19.0%)

Penalty Kill: 23/117 (80.3%)

Moose Jaw Warriors

Record: 12-15-3-1

Goals For/Against: 121 GF / 137 GA

Power Play: 29.2%

Penalty Kill: 67.0%

Saskatoon Blades

Record: 17-14-2-0

Goals For/Against: 117 GF / 113 GA

Power Play: 28.7%

Penalty Kill: 76.6%

INJURY & ABSENCE REPORT

Tij Iginla - World Junior Camp (Team Canada)

Tomas Poletin - World Junior Camp (Team Czechia)

Vojtech Cihar - World Junior Camp (Team Czechia)

Peyton Kettles - UBI (Indefinitely)

Gabriel Guilbault - UBI (Week-to-Week)

Nate Corbet - LBI (Week-to-Week)

UP NEXT

Following Wednesday's matchup in Saskatoon, the Rockets close off their East Division road trip with a trip to Prince Albert Friday Night before heading on the Christmas break. Fans can follow along live on Victory+ or 104.7 The Lizard as the Rockets look to build momentum through a crucial stretch of the schedule.

